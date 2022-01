Now is the time to redouble compliance and ethics reporting efforts, including internal detection and remediation of potential misconduct. After months of signaling ramped-up enforcement efforts were underway, senior leadership in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced several new initiatives to combat white-collar crime. Some of the policy changes were previewed by Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Lisa Monaco in an exacting message delivered to the white-collar defense bar at the American Bar Association’s 36th National Institute on White Collar Crime. Speaking to an audience of white-collar criminal defense attorneys, DAG Monaco marched through a series of initiatives, some of which roll back more lenient enforcement policies adopted during the prior administration. On the heels of DAG Monaco’s announcement, the DOJ issued a more detailed memorandum formally rolling out the new policies.

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO