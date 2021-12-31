ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Police remind Pennsylvanians of fireworks laws ahead of New Year's Eve

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're planning to welcome the New Year with fireworks, there...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

New Year's Eve fireworks celebration returns to Reading

READING, Pa. — Reading's New Year's Eve fireworks celebration atop Mount Penn will return this year. Mayor Eddie Morán said Wednesday that the show will begin at midnight on Dec. 31 and run for approximately 10 minutes. "I am thrilled to announce that I am partnering with Berks...
READING, PA
nowhabersham.com

Exercise caution with fireworks this New Year’s Eve

As the new year approaches and Georgians look for ways to celebrate, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging residents to “practice extreme caution” tonight when celebrating with fireworks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in...
POLITICS
KYTV

Nixa Police increase patrols ahead of New Year’s Eve

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Before you toast goodbye to 2021, make sure you have a sober driver as you head into 2022. The Nixa Police Department wants everyone to get home safe. That’s why they’re adding more patrols out on the roads New Year’s Eve. “We’re looking...
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
inmaricopa.com

What to know about fireworks for New Year’s Eve

Maricopans love their fireworks, and many of us will ring in the new year by setting some off in their neighborhood. And while fireworks can spark a celebration, they also can be dangerous. With all the recent rains, the fire danger should be minimized, but there still are safety considerations...
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pennsylvanians
natureworldnews.com

Legal Consequences of Drunk Driving

Based on the latest reports from the legal and highway safety sectors, an estimated one million people are arrested for driving while intoxicated each year in the United States. Some might argue that the number of people who drive under the influence of alcohol but don't get caught is probably much higher. In many cases, drunk drivers cause serious accidents that result in extensive injuries and even loss of life. Even in cases where drivers are pulled over without being in an accident, though, the consequences of driving while intoxicated can be quite harsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHQ Right Now

Havre PD gives fireworks reminders ahead of New Year’s celebrations

HAVRE, Mont. - The Havre Police Department (HPD) is reminding people of when and where they can discharge fireworks within City limits ahead of New Year’s celebrations. Fireworks within the city can be discharged from Dec. 31 from 10:00 pm to 12:30 am on Jan. 1. Within the city,...
HAVRE, MT
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven warns of firework safety ahead of New Year’s Eve

The Brookhaven Police Department has released a public service announcement regarding firework safety on Facebook ahead of the holidays. Georgia law stipulates that residents can generally use fireworks on any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. unless doing so would violate a local jurisdiction’s noise ordinance. On New Year’s Eve, that time limit extends […] The post Brookhaven warns of firework safety ahead of New Year’s Eve appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
bigislandnow.com

HPD Reminds Public of Fireworks Rules Ahead of New Year’s Eve

Illegal aerial fireworks are a common sight in Hawaiʻi skies in days leading up to New Year’s Eve. However, Hawaiʻi police continue to remind the public of rules regarding the use of pyrotechnics. Hawaiʻi state law dictates that anyone purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting or discharging...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy