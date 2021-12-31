Police remind Pennsylvanians of fireworks laws ahead of New Year's Eve

Based on the latest reports from the legal and highway safety sectors, an estimated one million people are arrested for driving while intoxicated each year in the United States. Some might argue that the number of people who drive under the influence of alcohol but don't get caught is probably much higher. In many cases, drunk drivers cause serious accidents that result in extensive injuries and even loss of life. Even in cases where drivers are pulled over without being in an accident, though, the consequences of driving while intoxicated can be quite harsh.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO