ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FPL tips: Midfield alternatives can be found in north London

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth London could provide midfield options in 2022, with players from Arsenal...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

Arsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpl#North London#Arsenal#Tottenham#Transfer Score
The Independent

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

North Yorkshire Covid rate 'a week behind' London

North Yorkshire is a "week or so" behind the surge in Covid infections and hospitalisations seen in London, a public health consultant has said. Dr Victoria Turner told councillors there were a "relatively small number" of cases of the Omicron variant. Currently, there were a total of 39 Covid patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Burnley live stream, Thursday 30 December, 8.15pm GMT. Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways against Burnley on Thursday. Having had almost two and a half weeks without a game, United were expected to deliver an authoritative performance against Newcastle on Monday night. In fact, the Red Devils were lucky not to lose. The hosts were the better team at St James' Park, and it was they who were disappointed that the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Ranieri says Watford respect Africa Cup of Nations despite Dennis absence

Claudio Ranieri has insisted Watford have not disrespected the Africa Cup of Nations after Emmanuel Dennis was confirmed as missing the tournament. Nigeria accused Watford of “baring fangs” in confirming striker Dennis had not made the Super Eagles’ 28-man squad for AFCON.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Elite bosses drop Salah but stick with other Reds

Elite FPL managers appear to have decided to drop Mohamed Salah a few games early ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. By analysing the movements of a group of 1,000 managers with multiple top-10,000 finishes to their names, we can find out what the best of the best have done with the Egyptian star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Which EFL players could be Premier League targets?

When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads. In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining. By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Clubs reveal reluctance to sign unvaccinated players in January

Unvaccinated players face being shunned in the January transfer window, with clubs across the country expressing reluctance to sign them. The Premier League revealed on December 20 that 16 per cent of its players were yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while the EFL said one in four players in its three divisions had no intention to get vaccinated when it published an update on December 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy