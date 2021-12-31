ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Get Legal: The New Year’s Eve Show

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Hansen rings in the new year on today’s Let’s Get Legal....

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: WGN-TV’s New Year’s Eve Blast

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean gives us the inside scoop on WGN-TV’s New Year’s Eve Blast, 3 members of BTS have tested positive for COVID, Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman in the new Batman movie, and much much more.
TV & VIDEOS
Steve and Johnnie’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Special!

WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman are back to celebrate the New Year! To kick off the show Steve and Johnnie are joined by longtime friend Dr. Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC. Dr. Crispen who was a member of their cybersquad from their “Website Wednesday Night” show for 19 years, gave a technology wrap up for 2021 and what to look for in the new year. Next up was the “Moondog” Gary Colabouno, owner of Moondog Buys Comics, to discuss collectibles and pop culture collecting from the past year. Following Gary was WGN’s new Chicago Afternoon News host Lisa Dent, to talk about her new show starting this Monday, January 3rd, airing weekdays from 2pm-6pm on WGN in 2022. Later on Steve and Johnnie were joined by Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel, to discuss all things cars from 2021 and what to look for in 2022. Finally the two were joined by singer Lisa McClowry and and Buckingham’s Lead singer Carl Giammarese to talk about how they meet and why they decided to team up on a song. Later on Steve and Johnnie debut Lisa and Carl’s new song, “I will Love You Forever”.
MUSIC
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Top 7 most sung karaoke songs on New Year’s Eve

Virginia Carstarphen, from karaoke bar Trader Todd’s, joins Steve Dale, filling in for Anna Davlantes, in talking about the most popular karaoke songs requested on New Year’s Eve. They also discuss how restaurants will be following the new COVID-19 mandates.
MUSIC
LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Let’s Get Legal: The Christmas Eve Show

Merry Christmas Eve everybody! Jon is on with some experts, some fun holiday legal segments, and excellent advice this holiday season. Tune in for a truly magical show.
TV & VIDEOS

