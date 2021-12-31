ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make It a Game (Show) Night With ‘Holey Moley,’ ‘Press Your Luck’ & More on Hulu

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
Rogersville Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for some family-friendly fare with a competitive side to it? Look no further than ABC‘s hit game shows which are streaming now on Hulu. We round up a few favorites, below. Holey...

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

All the TV Shows Canceled or Ending in 2022

As we wave goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022, it's also time to say goodbye to some of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) TV shows. Dozens of shows already know their final seasons will be coming in 2022 as they prepare to sign off for good, and we're collecting all of them in the gallery below, whether they've mutually agreed with their studios to end their runs or whether they've been canceled but given one final season to wrap up their stories before going dark.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Season 3 of Netflix's 'The Standups' Is a Highway to the Laugh Zone

Netflix has become one of the go-to places for all things comedy, and standup in particular. The Standups is a show you should know, and if you don't, now you can. These specials can be used as stepping stones, and definitely helped launch careers of comics like Nikki Glaser, Aparna Nancherla, and Kyle Kinane. It's back and ready to introduce the world to its new favorite standup comics. Who is in Season 3 of The Standups? We're ready to ROFL.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.11 - Hip-Shaking And Booty-Quaking - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Hip-Shaking and Booty-Quaking” – Erica and Geoff decide to throw a party to prove to others and themselves that they can still have fun as a young, engaged couple. Meanwhile, Beverly assumes control of William Penn Academy as “acting principal” and presses the school faculty to put together a “Fame”-themed send-off for the senior class on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing JAN. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2021’s Winners and Losers

A tally of the year’s most-watched TV networks seems wildly incomplete in the 2020s without Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus or HBO Max in the mix. But with no real apples-to-apples way of comparing viewership on the streaming platforms to linear consumption, we’ll continue to measure them in different ways, at least for now. In the land of the linear, sports continue to save the day, helping stabilize viewership this year for at least two of the four major broadcast networks. On the flip side, COVID be damned, a year without a contentious political season left most of the...
NFL
epicstream.com

Squid Game Creator Talks About Seasons 2, 3 On Netflix

Squid Game will likely return for Seasons 2 and 3 on Netflix. Only months have passed since Squid Game premiered on Netflix. But, despite this, the clamor for a new season of the series has already become increasingly more apparent. It appears, however, that no official word has emerged from...
TV SERIES
People

What to Watch: Winter TV 2022

Get cozy on the couch with these must-watch shows kicking off in January, from brand-new finds to final seasons of old favorites. Tiffany Haddish loves a good party. "The best one I've ever been to was Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Gold Party after the 2020 Oscars," says the comedian, 42. "It was super dope!" Haddish is focused on a different type of gathering in Apple TV+'s comedy The Afterparty—a limited series about a murder mystery set at a high school reunion. "I love the puzzle," says Haddish, who plays the role of Detective Danner. Each episode of the series will investigate the alibi of a different character— and some will even include dance routines. "Fans can expect to be shocked," she adds. Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz and more costar with Haddish, and viewers will get the opportunity "to escape" while staying entertained. As she says, "They'll get to use their brain to figure out whodunit!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing a True-Crime Staple This Week

Netflix's true-crime library is about to get a little smaller with the upcoming departure of one staple title. When Netflix unveiled its incoming December 2021 titles at the end of November, it also released its outgoing titles, revealing that Forensic Files Collections 1-9 will be leaving the platform on Friday, Dec. 31. All 376 episodes of the hit true-crime series currently available on Netflix are set to leave, unfortunately.
TV SERIES
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Letterkenny: Season 10 Premiere of Comedy Series Teased by Hulu (Watch)

Letterkenny returns for its 10th season this weekend, and Hulu has released a trailer teasing the upcoming season of the Canadian comedy. Starring Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Daniel Petronijevic, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn, the series follows the residents of the town of Letterkenny,
TV SERIES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Update Today; Amelie Laurence Episode 1 “The (Hard) Luck Girl”

If you missed it, check out our review of the game’s launch state. Additionally, check out each of the revealed character introduction trailers for the title below:. An anime for this game is being produced by Kamikaze Douga in a distribution partnership with Funimation. Each of the 21 characters has received their own renders and their English voice actors/actresses.
COMICS
TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

TV Rings in the New Year with Holiday Specials and Premieres Galore

Omicron may be putting a damper on New Year's festivities, but TV is still pulling out all the stops this holiday weekend, with New Year's specials, sports, original movies, and a long-awaited reunion that promises to have all the muggles in your home buzzing. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

A Lot of Shows Ended in 2021, But We'll Miss These 10 Most

We never asked for a second season of the year 2020, but fate ordered it anyway and gave us 2021, a too-familiar year of pandemic panic, resigned seclusion, and social disruption. While 2021 was an undeniable suckfest, it did give us time to get familiar with our good friend television. But even that had its downsides, as we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows as their runs came to an end.
TV SERIES

