Certainly, many of you are reading this review to see if it is even worth watching this film about an outdated superhero team. I know, because I too felt like this was probably a DCAU feature that could easily be skipped. But I am so glad that I didn’t, as this is one of the strongest movies to come out of DC that didn’t involve the Dark Knight. As shocking as that may sound, watch and find out for yourself. This film will pleasantly surprise you.

