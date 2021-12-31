ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to Prepare FOR A Stress-Free Vacation

By Linda S. Hohnholz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbarking on a long journey with the family and having a stress free time sounds exciting. Especially when you get a chance to let yourself loose and declutter your mind, the idea of going on a social detox is going to be very exciting. For this to happen, you need to...

cbs19news

Clinical psychologist gives tips to avoid holiday stress

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The holidays can be challenging enough between financial and social commitments, not to mention the ongoing pandemic. Experts are urging everyone to take care of themselves and check in on loved ones. Dr. Kim Penberthy, a UVA health clinical psychologist, said that expectations, tension and...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX2Now

Tips to sleep well during the stressful holidays

ST. LOUIS – As Christmas is coming up on Saturday the stress of the season can sometimes get to be too much. The night before Christmas is always a tough one for the kids to sleep, adults too. Dr. Joseph Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute has some tips...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wright County Journal Press

Tips to ensure holiday road trips are safe and stress-free

After a 2020 holiday season in which the pandemic forced the postponement or cancellation of festivities, families are planning to get together once again in 2021. Many people will head home for the holidays this year, and the vast majority will take to the highway to do so. The U.S....
CELL PHONES
news4sanantonio.com

Utah family shares COVID-19 vacation nightmare to help others prepare

(KUTV) — A Utah family is spending their Christmas stuck in quarantine in a foreign country. They shared their story with KUTV in the hopes that other families can learn from their nerve-wracking experience. "We didn't prepare at all for this, we were naïve,” Lisa Linton said.
UTAH STATE
New Castle News

Experts give tips on dealing with holiday stress

Deck the halls. and the porch. and the mailbox. Bring us some figgy pudding. and a few dozen cookies. Dream of a white Christmas as you slap your holiday cards together and make a mental note to pick up some stamps. Fa. La. La. La. Stressed much? ’Tis the season,...
MENTAL HEALTH
WPRI

Top 5 tips for managing holiday stress

Dr. Teralyn Sell, Psychotherapist and Brain Health Expert, states that in order to keep one’s mental and physical health in top-shape during this crazy time, it’s crucial to find ways to address and manage stress quickly and easily. Here are Dr. Teralyn Sell’s top 5 ways to manage...
MENTAL HEALTH
Vegetarian Times

10 Winter Wellness Tips We Could All Use This Stressful Season

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Winter can be the coziest time of year; think of snuggling up next to a fireplace, peering out at the picturesque snow-covered backdrop, and sipping a warm cup of tea. But this winter isn’t exactly going as planned. There are the typical winter blahs brought on by dark nights and cold temperatures – and we’re all stretching ourselves thin to be ‘productive’ amid an ongoing global pandemic that has taken a devastating toll on our collective physical and mental health. It’s a lot. Along with obeying medical advice and following health protocols to keep yourself healthy, we suggest you harness the healing power of nature to give your mood, mind, and body a boost. Here’s how:
FITNESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Professional tips on pet preparations for the holidays

Here are some do's and don'ts from the experts to keep them safe this holiday season. Don't get pets toys with loose parts. If one does, make sure they are under supervision. Another good tip is to keep pets from meandering around decorations. The director of animal services for Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
baptisthealth.net

Ask the Psychiatrist: Tips to Help Reduce Your Holiday Stress

“Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hannukah are my favorite holidays,” says Rachel Rohaidy, M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist at Baptist Health Primary Care. “But for many people, they can be among the most stressful times of the year.”. There are lots of responsibilities and added pressures during the holidays, admits Dr....
MENTAL HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Essential Tips for a Great Vacation With Your Baby

Many new parents make the mistake of holding off on vacations when they have a new baby. Assuming it’s impossible to get around without key items like strollers, infant car seats, bassinets, and more, they wait until their children are school-aged to begin traveling and to create family vacation traditions.
TRAVEL
Frederick News-Post

Tips for low-stress gatherings and celebrations

The recent bustle of the holiday season likely served as a reminder to many that “the most wonderful time of the year” can also be the most stressful. Planning, shopping and hosting can be overwhelming, even before there were pandemic precautions to take into consideration. Whether you are...
LIFESTYLE
wearegreenbay.com

Tips to manage stress from Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic Care

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Chiropractic Care and at Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic that includes helping patients manage stress during the holidays. Drs. Julie and Skip Wyss give Local 5 Live viewers some tips for parents and kids and how chiropractic measures can also help.
GREEN BAY, WI
rismedia.com

8 Self-Care Tips to De-Stress

To keep yourself feeling your best, it might be time to practice some self-care. • Find a New Book – Sit down with a good book to forget about the stress of your daily to-do’s. • Go for a Drive – A drive can be a great way...
HEALTH
Voyager Guru

Vacation Tips: Find the best flight deal for your vacation

Organizing a trip is complicated! You have to think about hotels, getting around, activities, and most importantly, flights. Booking a trip can be particularly hard if you have specific dates in mind. While Max and I typically try to take vacations based on flight deals we get through Scott’s Cheap Flights or similar email list-servs, there are times when we have specific dates and locations that we need to be somewhere. It can be intimidating to look at the prices and decide what options are best for your needs. Here are our tips for booking those types of flights:
TODAY.com

'Time blocking' strategy helping people manage stress going into 2022

With less than two days until the new year, there’s a productivity hack making waves on social media to help you manage stress in 2022. The strategy, called time blocking, helps you dedicate chunks of your day to certain activities to get more things done. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Morgan Radford explains how it works and shares ways to implement it into your own schedule.Dec. 30, 2021.
MENTAL HEALTH

