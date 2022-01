A new Battlefield 2042 leak has some players running towards Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Battlefield 2042 was released last month via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it was a mess. Not only was it missing a multitudinous of features from previous games, but it had just as many bugs and performance issues. Not helping the problem was the fact that the content that was there and working fine, wasn't the most compelling, not compared to the series' standards at least. Unfortunately, a month later, the game isn't much better and there's no sign of it substantially improving anytime soon.

