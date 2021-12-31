ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiesta Bowl Game Prediction: No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Brendan Gulick
 1 day ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys each had legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations this season, but both wound up a bit short in their bids. Still, each team had a great season and absolutely deserve a New Year's Six bowl game.

Notre Dame has had plenty of headlines recently after Brian Kelly blew out of town in the middle of the night for LSU. Most Irish fans feel pretty confident about the state of the program, and in some cases, they're happier that Kelly has moved on. Oklahoma State has traditionally been known for its high octane offense, but this year's defense is a top five unit in the country.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down Saturday afternoon in greater-Phoenix:

NOTRE DAME vs. OKLAHOMA STATE

Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Spread: Notre Dame (-1)

O/U Total: 45.5

Brendan Gulick: Notre Dame 27, Oklahoma State 21

This game should be really interesting because I see these two teams on a very even playing field. Oklahoma State's defense has been fabulous this year, but without new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on the field leading the way, I wonder how the Cowboys will look. On the flip side, while I think Notre Dame is a bit more talented, I'm concerned about the Irish offensive line. If they can keep Jack Coan upright, I think the Irish come away victorious.

Andrew Lind: Oklahoma State 21, Notre Dame 14

If you’re a fan of defense and not very many points, this will be the game for you. The Cowboys were one of the nation’s best under former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who took the Ohio State job this month, while the Fighting Irish allowed just 23 total points over the last month of the season.

I’d give Notre Dame the nod if running back Kyren Williams was playing, but Jaylen Warren is, and that’s why I’ll take Oklahoma State by one score.

Former Ohio State Linebacker James Laurinaitis Expected To Join Notre Dame Coaching Staff

Brett Hiltbrand: Notre Dame 35, Oklahoma State 31

As far as I'm concerned, no program won the period between the end of the regular season and now more than the Irish, thanks to their hire of Marcus Freeman. I said it on the Buckeyes Now podcasts and I'll say it again...it was the perfect move and I think they'll reap the benefits of it for years to come. Oklahoma State is their first victim. Lookout next season...

