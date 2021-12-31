ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Police asking for public’s help to identify suspect in murder of 18-year-old in Griffin

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Griffin police need help identifying car

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who shot and killed an 18-year-old early Friday morning.

Police responded to the shooting on the 400 block of North 9th Street around 2 a.m. They found Paris Bernard Thompson at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a photo of a car that the victim was riding in.

Investigators said the car is a 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion, SE.

Anyone with information is asked to call R.B. Powell at 470-771-3097 or email rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.

