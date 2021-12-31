ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect in fatal Carlisle barbershop shooting still on the run

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May, police said that Michael Baltimore opened fire at...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Barbershop#Police
Denver Channel

Police: Mother and son die in Pueblo murder-suicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo mother and son died as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday, according to police. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 4500 block of Ridge Drive for reports of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found two victims, an adult female...
PUEBLO, CO
fox29.com

Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Female Victim Found Shot Dead, Lying On A Street In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg. Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation. They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Mysuncoast.com

Palmetto Police identify shooting suspect who is still on the run

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto police have identified a shooting suspect who is still on the run. The shooting happened at Rodney’s Jamaican Grill on Dec. 24. The suspect, Zayron Isom Sr., of Bradenton, has an active arrest warrant in connection with that shooting. Police said Isom should be...
PALMETTO, FL
KRQE News 13

Police search for vehicle, suspect involved in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for any information the community may have regarding a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police report that on December 20, 2021, while outside of his apartment, 28-year-old Emilio Gonzales was fatally shot. Story continues below. COVID: NMDOH announces arrival of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Port Arthur News

Fatal Nederland hit-and-run suspect back in jail on unrelated charge

A Nederland man previously jailed in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash and fleeing the scene is now jailed on a drug possession charge. Nederland police arrested Zachery Highlander, 39, Dec. 22 in the 3500 block of Avenue A. Assistant Chief Andy Arnold said at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 22...
NEDERLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy