Suspect in fatal Carlisle barbershop shooting still on the run

A West Side man who tried to shoot someone in another car by firing out his rear passenger window while driving managed to shoot and kill his own backseat passenger instead, prosecutors said this week. Quincy Cole, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his passenger, 19-year-old...
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old victim earlier this month in Baltimore. Dorrell Jackson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Amir Whyee on the 500 block of Random Road Dec. 1 around 2:30 p.m., city police said. The victim...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for a man who police say is a suspect in a homicide by shooting of a 32-year-old male. The incident happened on December 7. 2021, around 6:54 pm on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street. According to police, surveillance video showed the suspect...
PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo mother and son died as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday, according to police. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 4500 block of Ridge Drive for reports of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found two victims, an adult female...
A woman found dead inside a Harrisburg home Tuesday night was shot and killed in front of her daughter in what court documents say was an act of domestic violence, PennLive reports. Brian K. McCullough Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Erika King,...
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
Three teenagers and a man were shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve, Prince George’s County police said. After the man was shot, he drove to the 6400 block of Central Avenue and called for help about 10:25 p.m. The teenagers were shot on Cindy Lane...
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured two people at an after party at an auto repair shop in central Lubbock. Thomas Jeremy Martinez was arrested Friday at a residence in the 6200 block of 62nd Street, according to jail records.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg.
Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street.
Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation.
They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
A man killed two former lovers before taking his own life the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11, Maryland police say. In between the span of killings in Baltimore City and Columbia, police say, the suspect recorded a brief Facebook Live video, where he confessed to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend. “I...
SAN ANTONIO -- The suspect who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor on Christmas Day has been identified. The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Mason Sayer Lubitz, San Antonio police confirm. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at an apartment complex on the 1900 block...
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto police have identified a shooting suspect who is still on the run. The shooting happened at Rodney’s Jamaican Grill on Dec. 24. The suspect, Zayron Isom Sr., of Bradenton, has an active arrest warrant in connection with that shooting. Police said Isom should be...
Harrisburg Police say a woman is dead after a domestic incident turned deadly on Tuesday night. Police also say they have a person of interest in custody at this time and that the investigation is still ongoing.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for any information the community may have regarding a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police report that on December 20, 2021, while outside of his apartment, 28-year-old Emilio Gonzales was fatally shot. Story continues below. COVID: NMDOH announces arrival of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in surveillance video excerpts, who has been identified as the suspect in a homicide by shooting of a 32-year-old male that occurred on December 7, 2021, at 6:54 pm on the 1800 block of E. Lippincott Street.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
A Nederland man previously jailed in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash and fleeing the scene is now jailed on a drug possession charge. Nederland police arrested Zachery Highlander, 39, Dec. 22 in the 3500 block of Avenue A. Assistant Chief Andy Arnold said at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 22...
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 55-year-old father a couple of weeks before Christmas. Lewis Kemp died on Dec. 11 after his truck was struck near 75th...
