Suspect in fatal Carlisle barbershop shooting still on the run

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg. Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation. They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO