Our Favorite 49th Anniversary Gifts

CORAL MOONS - FIELDCREST. Why we’ve waited so many moons for Coral Moons’ fabulous debut: I had way too much fun listening to this album, and you can tell Coral Moons had just as much fun making it. Every song presents some new mixture of genres, catering to people with a variety of musical tastes. It’s this shapeshifting that makes them so different from other local acts, and it’s the depth to which they use every element in their music – from the instruments to the lyrics – that solidifies this album as one of my favorites of this year. One moment you can be headbanging in your living room, and the next you’re lying in your bed trying to absorb every part of the song. It’s more than an album, it’s a collection of emotions. Coral Moons doesn’t waste a moment on their debut album Fieldcrest. It’s a beautiful mosaic of sound that works as a perfect soundtrack to your 2021 memories, both good and bad.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO