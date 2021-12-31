-Bernard W. “Jim” Shifflett, 95, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Beckley VA Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 9, 1926 at Cass, a son of the late Jesse Warren Shifflett and Mary Ellen Hamrick Shifflett.

Jim was a retired time study engineer with B.F. Goodrich, was of the Methodist Faith, was a member of Lewisburg Masonic Lodge where he received his 50 year pin and was a WWII USCG-Merchant Marine veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hill Shifflett; a still born daughter, Elaine Shifflett; two sisters, Susan Nadine Haislip and Mary Imogene Minnix and two brothers, Jesse Warren Shifflett, Jr. and Donald Wilmont Shifflett.

Survivors include a son, Bernard W. Shifflett of Salisbury, MD and two grandchildren, Matthew Shifflett and Sarah Shifflett.

In keeping with Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held in the spring at Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Jim and Ruth Shiflett.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

