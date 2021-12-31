Johnson Tobias Bell

-Johnson Tobias “Tobie” Bell, 72, opassed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at his home following a long battle with cancer.

He was born May 6, 1949, the son of the late Havelin B. Bell and Lucille V. Perry.

Tobie grew up in Frankford and graduated from the 1967 Class of Frankford High School.

He raised his family as co-owner of Bell-Ho Dairy Farm and loved telling stories of his farming days, particularly of his beloved horse, Kitty Clyde. Later in life, Tobie became a road construction superintendent for Vecellio & Grogan. One of his many accomplishments was developing Route 19 through Summersville as a scenic highway with his innovative benchmark cuts into sides of the mountain. Tobie was an avid Mountaineer fan and passed on this love to all four of his children. He was a great dancer and liked to cut a rug whenever the music moved him. Finally, Tobie loved playing card games, especially Setback with his family all gathered around the table.

In addition to his parents, Tobie was preceded in death by his sister, Cuba Jean Douglas and by his sister, Cathy L. Bell.

Survivors include his loving partner, Bonnie M. Walton; his sister, Janice K. Johnson (Archie); Lucy C. Bell, the mother of his four children, Laura J. Bell-Elmore (Greg), Michael S. Bell (Andrea), Mary K. “Katie” Long and John J. “Jared” Bell (Amanda); his nephew, Timothy “Tim” E. Johnson; his niece, Lucinda “Cindy” J. Cross; and his seven grandchildren. Tobie also leaves behind his long-time friends, Sherrie and Houston Mullins; and his beloved dog, Frankie.

His dying wish was to be buried in a coffin that was beautifully crafted by his sons, Michael and Jared Bell. The family would like to thank the upholsterer, Kenny Miller for his work on the casket. They would also like to say a special thank you to Nikki Painter White and the Peyton Hospice House for making his transition comfortable and peaceful.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 31, at 12 noon at Henning Church of God with Pastor Rick Hefner officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Active pallbearers are: Jared Bell, Michael Bell, James Keys and Kevin Mullins. Honorary pallbearers are: Peyton Long, Archie Johnson, Tim Johnson and Houston Mullins.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com