ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Cozy Cottage Winter Decor

lizmarieblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we transition from Christmas decor to winter decor here on white cottage farm, I find myself craving a different vibe in each space of our house that is currently not under construction. In some rooms I’m craving simplicity with no winter greens, maybe just a plant or two. But in...

www.lizmarieblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

The 8 Best Living Room Paint Colors, According to Design Experts

Anyone who's watched HGTV knows that a fresh coat of paint has the power to transform a room—and when that room happens to be as high-profile as the living room, the entire house. The tricky part is finding the right living room paint color to fit the bill. Something that's noticeable, but not overpowering. Something that feels fresh, but is versatile enough to play well with the rest of your decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Brass#Pottery Barn#White Cottage#Cozy Cottage Winter Decor#Carried Away Antiques
marthastewart.com

Thermal Curtains Will Keep Your Home Cozy and Warm All Winter—Here Are Our Favorite Options

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Changing seasons mean changing temperatures, and that's true of both inside and outside your home. While you can't control the elements beyond your fall walls, thermal curtains can help you maintain a cozy (or cool) environment indoors. These home décor pieces look and are hung like typical curtains, but were ultimately designed to provide insulation. From colorful and neutral iterations to built-in technology that blocks out the sun, the options you'll see ahead were culled by interior designers and curtain experts alike; they shared their favorite thermal curtains on the market. Keep reading to learn how thermal curtains work, why consumers should consider purchasing these window treatments for their homes, and the best options to shop right now.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

8 of the Happiest, Most Colorful Room Redos of 2021

In an era mostly defined by the strengths of neutral tones, it can be tough to remember one simple fact: Color can make a big difference in a space. Whether you’re looking to upgrade an outdated kitchen, overhaul a tired bathroom, or rethink a standard white wall, any rich color can immediately shift the mood. Bright and sweet shades like yellow or pink can make a small room feel alive, while saturated and rich ones like emerald or navy can dial up a sophisticated atmosphere. With a certain level of confidence, choosing a color that’s anything but neutral can create a look that’s entirely unique.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Glamour

The Best Space Heaters to Keep Your Home Cozy All Winter

Hibernating season is upon us, and the best space heaters are here to save the day with innovative designs, settings, and added safety features to help you stave off the cold winter’s chill. Along with fuzzy slippers, weighted blankets, and all things shearling, they've made themselves a seasonal necessity. While your usual central heating system or corner radiator might have most of your space covered, these home appliances are clutch for piping warm air into cool corners of large rooms (e.g. those near a window) or heating up a drafty home office.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Drab 2001 Dining Room Is Transformed by $550 DIY Built-Ins

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even when a space has everything going for it — great square footage, awesome light, solid finishes — it’s hard to make real use of it if it doesn’t actually fit the needs of the people who live there. Case in point: This dining room from DIYer Amanda Escoe’s 2001 home. When the family moved in, the dining room had a traditional look that didn’t quite vibe with their style, but the main issue was that it just wasn’t all that practical for the family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
Real Simple

Watch Designer Riche Holmes Grant Help a Couple Create a Modern, Flexible Living Room and Dining Room

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Max and Leia's living room and dining room area was sparely decorated, as the couple wasn't sure how to design their space to make it still seem airy and light, while giving them everything they needed to work, relax, and entertain in their small space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Stay Warm and Cozy All Winter Long With Stylish Indoor Fireplaces

When the mercury drops and you start spending more time indoors, why not make the most of your space with an indoor fireplace? We can’t think of a better way to add warmth and ambiance to your living room or even a bedroom than with a crackling fire and a few extra blankets. And your favorite show to binge, of course. No matter what your living situation looks like, there are myriad fireplaces out there nowadays designed to correspond with a variety of lifestyles. Add in the fact that fireplaces offer warmth during colder nights, they promote relaxation and they can...
HOME & GARDEN
newdecortrends.com

Which bathroom tiles 2023 to choose to perfect the decor of your intimate space?

The powder room is often a neglected part of the home, as it is usually not as glamorous (or Instagram-able) as other spaces. However, it is definitely a room that everyone uses – that’s why its design is just as important as that of the living room for example. So, if you are planning to put some effort into improving your decor next year, we have put together a list of 7 trendy bathroom tiles for 2023 so you don’t go wrong in renovating your haven..
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Looking for a Big Change? Try Tuscan Style in 2022

So many design styles, so little time. It seems as if 2021 was inundated with an abundance of both new styles and new takes on old favorites as people began to climb out of a lockdown-induced melancholia. After being stuck inside for long periods of time last year, both designers and would-be creative cultivators started flexing their forward-thinking imaginations toward conceiving new ideas, brightening up and enlivening their spaces with an eye on a more positive future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Outdated Bathroom Becomes a Chic Sanctuary for Under $500

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although a gut renovation is a surefire way to transform a room, it can be quite an undertaking. Many home renovations require professional help, which means factoring in both the amount of time it takes to complete the project and the final cost. But opting not to renovate doesn’t mean you can’t achieve a true makeover with some clever DIY refreshes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Jewelry Dish Trays for Elegant and Chic Bedroom Decor

We’re always on the lookout for new organizers, storage hacks, and gifts for women, and over the years we’ve found quite a few elegant jewelry dish trays that we love. Jewelry dishes are some of our favorite affordable gift ideas for women, and they’re a great impulse purchase for yourself if your dresser or nightstand is in desperate need of organization. There are thousands of jewelry dish trays for sale on Amazon, but only a few of them deserve a place of honor in your bedroom. Your most precious jewelry likely has a deep sentimental value beyond the actual price. Whether...
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

8 Inspiring Crown Molding Designs and Ideas

Add architectural detail and elevate any room in your home with these creative crown molding ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

How To Decorate Your Walls Using Canvas Prints

Your walls don’t have to remain dull with only a splash of neutral paint. You can add wall art to dress them up. And one popular option you’d want to try is canvas prints. These are images printed onto a canvas material and stretched into a frame. The wooden frame is usually hidden from view by the canvas sheet. Thus, you have clean edges with the image spanning from end to end.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motherly

12 home upgrades to turn your space into a cozy winter retreat

The days may slowly be getting longer again, but they are also getting colder and snowier in many parts of the country. Although I've lived in cold climates for my whole life, this stark transition always seems to throw me off-balance. Each year, I make an effort to stick with the habits that help me make the most of winter weather: finding delicious new recipes to bake, adding a few new books to my reading list and dreaming up ways to makeover my home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Home and Decor Gifts for Everybody on Your List

Anecdotally, we know of quite a few people who moved in the past couple of years — you may too. Intuitively, it makes sense. Many of us were cooped up in our homes. Suppose you were dissatisfied with your surroundings and had the means to; moving could mean more than just a change of scenery, but a genuine opportunity to reset. With that, of course, comes the need to freshen up your decor and pick up a few things for the home. Regardless of whether you just bought a house or signed the lease on your first studio after college, there...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy