As most of the world knows the American political system has been a mess the past few years…or maybe longer than that. It seems like with the Right holding power, no matter who is in the White House, that advances that have been made have been rolled back. In frightening ways. With that in mind, it is more important than ever to shine a light on those in politics, no matter what side, who are fighting the good fight.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO