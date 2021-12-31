ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New grant program aims to save and preserve historic buildings in WV

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 1 day ago

The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia – the statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to historic preservation in the Mountain State – recently announced it is accepting grant applications for its Saving Historic Places Grant. The purpose of the Saving Historic Places grant program is to save certified historic buildings in rural communities from demolition by neglect. Funding will be provided for building emergencies, building stabilization, and pre-development costs.

“The Alliance created the Saving Historic Places Grant Program in 2019, to provide funding to help communities save the places that matter most to them,” explained Danielle Parker, executive director for the Alliance. Parker confirmed that earlier in 2021, the Alliance received a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior to expand this program and has approximately $485,000 to award in grants for this application period. Complete grant applications are due Mar. 18, 2022.

To qualify for this grant, buildings must either be individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places or listed as a contributing building in a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places. “Eligible applicants for this program include just about everyone from business owners to nonprofit organizations and municipalities,” explained Parker. Eligible costs should focus on stabilizing the building to prevent further degradation and can include but are not limited to roof replacement, masonry repointing, foundation treatment, and window rehabilitation. To review the full guidelines for the Saving Historic Places Grant and to download an application form, visit https://www.pawv.org. Call 304-345-6005 if you have trouble accessing this information on the website.

The objective of the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant program is to support the rehabilitation of historic properties at the National, State, and local level of significance in order to rehabilitate, protect, and foster economic development in rural communities (less than 50,000 population) through subgrants which come from States, Tribes, Certified Local Governments, and non-profits able to support a competitive subgrant program. This program will fund preservation projects for historic sites to include architectural/engineering services (not to exceed 20% of the grant award) and physical preservation.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Messenger

County Commission approves new precinct maps

The Greenbrier County Commission met Tuesday, Dec. 28, to discuss the approval of the new precinct maps drafted by County Clerk Robin Loudermilk. After numerous hours and much difficulty, Clerk Loudermilk presented a completed map at a public hearing prior to the regular business of the commission. The completed map...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Local Realtor speaks to Richlands Ruritans

The Richland Ruritan members met at the Calvary Methodist Church on the Midland Trail East on Oct. 13 to hear a presentation on the real estate market in the Greenbrier Valley by Paul Grist of Paul Grist Real Estate Associates. Grist’s presentation included a set of handouts which documented the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Greenbrier County nabs third place WVDEP Clean County and Clean Community award

Applicants are judged on their implementation of, and dedication to, beautification and cleanup efforts and programs. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the winners of its 2021 Clean County and Clean Community awards. The awards are given through the WVDEP Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make It Shine program.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Mountain Messenger

Humanities Council Seeking Grant Proposals

The West Virginia Humanities Council announces its upcoming February 1, 2022, grant deadline for three grant categories: Major grants, which are awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000;. Fellowships of $3,000, which are awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and Minigrants, which are awarded four times a...
POLITICS
Mountain Messenger

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County receives grant award

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County (CISGC) is the grateful recipient of the Mary Nickell Foundation grant. The $10,000 award will assist CISGC in continuing programs and case management for local students. Last year, more than 4,600 students county-wide benefited from services CISGC provided including school supplies, food distribution, whole-school supports, tutoring, mentoring and more. Of the 4,600 (plus) students, CISGC student support specialists provided individualized case-management to more than 340 students to help them overcome academic, social/emotional, and behavioral challenges. CISGC continues to assist with mentoring, tutoring, as well as basic and emergency needs of students and their families in Greenbrier County.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
200
Followers
282
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy