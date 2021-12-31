This New Year's Resolution

As the holiday season unfolds and December gives way to the New Year, we reflect on our lives and make resolutions for the coming year. Traditionally, we look inward and explore how we can bring our lives closer to our ideals...
This is typically the bittersweet time of year in which members of frequent travel loyalty programs have mixed feelings: those who have achieved elite level status are thrilled or pleased that they have at least another year to enjoy that status; while others dread checking their membership accounts on January 1 to see that big “goose egg” which indicates that it is yet time again to start over in working to earn and achieve elite level status for yet another year…
Humans too easily believe that changing our situation will result in a change in ourselves. Meaningful change comes through deep learning about why we engage in damaging behaviours. Resolutions can succeed as long as we do the hard work on ourselves to make them happen. This is the time of...
It is a brand new year and you have another list of resolutions. If you have been keeping track of your resolutions from the previous year, are you able to check the box that these resolutions were successfully completed? You lost a substantial amount of weight, deep cleaned your domicile, got rid of old clothes, cleaned your car and all of the other items that were untouched, partially completed or forgotten. We have all been told that words matter. I think resolutions is the word that sabotages everyone. The last week of every year the mass media gives you a recap of the year. Politics, celebrity deaths and the economy are major categories that impact our lives. The past couple of years have been exceptionally difficult on the mind, body and soul, but we feel guilty to make a resolution list to fulfill in the new year.
{&by2JC}Some historians say the tradition of making promises to change for the better at the beginning of a new year can be traced back more than 4,000 years. The Babylonians, whose year started in March, would promise to pay off debts and return borrowed items during a festival celebrating the changing season.
With only a few days to go before 2022 eclipses the old year, we’re starting to feel a glimmer of hope that maybe—just maybe—this next 12 months will be better than the last. But when it comes to making New Year’s resolutions, we know that the culmination of a healthier, better-read, more engaged self takes a bit more than wishful thinking.
A new year can offer you a chance to choose what you want to work toward, like a resolution, an intention or a goal — or maybe you're looking to make a more fundamental change in your habits or outlook. Listen to these stories to guide your self-improvement and...
Comments / 0