Governor signs order to postpone partial Bridger shutdown

By Dustin Bleizeffer
Green River Star
 5 days ago

Gov. Mark Gordon issued an emergency suspension order Monday seeking to temporarily block the Environmental Protection Agency from potentially shutting down one of four coal-burning units at the Jim Bridger power plant for falling out of compliance with regional haze parameters. Jim Bridger owner and operator PacifiCorp — which...

