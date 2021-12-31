ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football transfer Michael Dowell chooses Pitt

By Cory Linsner
 1 day ago
Michael Dowell comes from a line of brothers that have made a huge impact at Michigan State over the past seven seasons. Like his older brothers Andrew and David before him, Michael was a standout at Cleveland’s St. Edwards High School before committing to Michigan State in the 2018 recruiting class.

Dowell spent the last four seasons as a member of the Spartans secondary, playing in 25 games while getting 82 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Dowell had lost his starting spot on the defense to redshirt freshman Darius Snow earlier this season and made the decision that he was going to move on elsewhere to finish his collegiate career.

Dowell has made the decision that he will finish his collegiate career with Pat Narduzzi and the University of Pittsburgh, a spot Dowell will surely fit in well at.

The Dowell brothers will forever be Spartan fan favorites and Spartan Nation will be cheering on Michael at his next stop at Pitt.

#Michigan State Football#Recruiting#American Football#St Edwards High School#Spartans#Spartan Nation
