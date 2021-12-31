ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Hollywood (and Washington) pay tribute to Betty White: "The world looks different now"

wjtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood stars, celebrities, co-stars, admirers and even the president of the United States took to social media to bid goodbye to beloved TV icon Betty White, who passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. Here's a roundup of some of those tributes:. President Biden: "Betty White brought a...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Cher
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
George Takei
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers Betty White: “Our National Treasure Has Passed”

Refresh for updates… Hollywood was in mourning on the final day of 2021, with the legendary television star Betty White dying at age 99. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” tweeted Valerie Bertinelli, White’s Hot In Cleveland co-star. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.” “The world looks different now,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.” “I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” tweeted Will & Grace star Debra Messing. “She was playful and daring and smart....
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Hollywood Mourns Betty White: Ryan Reynolds, Debra Messing, More Celebrate a TV Icon

Betty White, the beloved TV star of hits including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” died December 31 at age 99, just weeks away from her centennial. Now, her famous friends and fans are sharing tributes to her online. “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end,” Seth Meyers posted on Twitter. And Ryan Reynolds, with whom White had a long-standing, joking flirtation with online and in the press, wrote, “The world...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Abc Audio#Americans#House#Angels#Octavia
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Betty White Remembered by Co-Stars, Hollywood Admirers: 'My God, How Bright Heaven Must Be Right Now'

Betty White is being remembered by her friends, costars and Hollywood admirers following her passing at the age of 99. The legendary actress, producer, animal rights activist and all-around sweetheart died Dec. 31, a little more than two weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Betty White Documentary Screening To Salute 100th Birthday Will Go On As Planned

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Betty White Says Robert Redford Is Still ‘The One,’ And Ryan Reynolds ‘Can’t Get Over’ Her

“Golden Girls” star Betty White talks about her crush on Robert Redford. She also wonders if Ryan Reynolds will ever get over his crush. Betty White is a laugh riot. When the “Golden Girl” is not making us laugh in her roles, she is doing so in real life. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, White wonders if her co-star Ryan Reynolds has gotten over his crush yet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds Mourns Friend Betty White After Death At 99: ‘The World Looks Different Now’

Thank you for being a friend. Ryan Reynolds mourned the loss of his friend Betty White upon the news of her death at 99, saying “The world looks different now.”. Ryan Reynolds, 45, shared a heartfelt message on Dec. 31 after news his pal Betty White had passed away at 99. The actor tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
CELEBRITIES
mymodernmet.com

Betty White Is Turning 100 Years Old and She’s Inviting Everyone To Celebrate

Betty White has been gracing America’s television screens for decades, and the beloved actress has become one of the most well-known names in entertainment over the course of her record-breaking career. She’s received accolades for having the longest TV career of any female entertainer, and she’s also the first woman to produce a national TV show and receive an Emmy nomination. And pretty soon, White will be celebrating another life-changing milestone—her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy