LSU RB announces he won't play in Texas Bowl, announces NFL Draft decision

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU will be without one of its running backs in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State. Ty Davis-Price announced he won’t play in the Tigers bowl game and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. “I would like to thank everyone...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

