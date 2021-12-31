Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Kindness Foundation grants $75,000 to The Sunshine Kids Foundation
The Kindness Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, granted The Sunshine Kids Foundation $75,000 this month. The Sunshine Kids is a national nonprofit organization that supports children undergoing cancer treatment. The funds were raised through hundreds of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago agent...www.dailyherald.com
