Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Kindness Foundation grants $75,000 to The Sunshine Kids Foundation

Cover picture for the articleThe Kindness Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, granted The Sunshine Kids Foundation $75,000 this month. The Sunshine Kids is a national nonprofit organization that supports children undergoing cancer treatment. The funds were raised through hundreds of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago agent...

Renovations planned for Chicago indoor children's garden

CHICAGO -- A popular children's garden on Chicago's West Side is slated to undergo renovations starting this spring, with a focus on improving accessibility for people with disabilities. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the estimated $5.6 million project includes a spiral ramp from the ground to the roof of the...
University of Illinois tests future of domestic living

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Walk into the living commons of the McKechnie LIFE home and you'll find the pad occupied by several domestic, sociable robots. There's Stretch, a 51-pound contraption with a prehensile grabber that can slide around the living room floor, picking up objects or even opening cabinets with the direction of a video game controller.
