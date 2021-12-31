ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tre’Quan Smith out; six Saints questionable Sunday

By Sean Fazende
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Wide receiver...

FanSided

3 New Orleans Saints free agents we will sadly miss in 2022

The New Orleans Saints are fortunate that they’re not set to lose too many moving parts in the 2022 offseason. This is an organization that’s done a good job at keeping the key players in the Big Easy but that might be easier said than done when the 2021 NFL season concludes in February.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Get Major Defensive Boost Before Game vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers will be missing a plethora of players on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a COVID-19 outbreak. However, two of their most impactful defensive players will be eligible to play. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and weak-side...
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints get four players back from COVID-19 reserve, rule out Tre’Quan Smith

The Saints activated returner/receiver Deonte Harris and running back Dwayne Washington from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Friday. In addition, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and defensive back KeiVarae Russell were restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 reserve list. New Orleans had 22 players miss Monday night’s...
NFL
Community Policy