ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Suspect wanted in death of Bradley officer arrested in rural Indiana; another remains at-large

By Andy Koval
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yezSV_0da8wwMx00

NORTH MANCHESTER. Ind. — One of the suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a Bradley police officer was taken into custody Friday morning in Indiana.

Darius Sullivan, 25, is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of officer Marlene Rittmanic. He was taken into custody Friday morning in North Manchester, Indiana.

At around 9:30 a.m. a task force obtained a search warrant for a home in North Manchester in the 1000 block of North Bond Street. Sullivan was arrested without incident, police said. Daniel Acros, 19, of Kankakee, was also taken into custody at the home.

Xandra Harris, 26, the other suspect in Rittmanic’s death, remains at-large, Indiana State Police said. Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at 815-932-7463. A $25,000 reward still stands for information leading to her arrest.

Additionally, Indiana State Police arrested two other Kankakee men during the investigation. At around 3:30 a.m., a police pursuit occurred near Rochester, Indiana. Bryce Baker and Josh Adams, both of Kankakee, were taken into custody following the pursuit.

The deadly shooting of officer Marlene Rittmanic took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The hotel sits on the perimeter of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall, which is right off of I-57.

Police said officers responded to reports of dogs barking in an unattended car parked in the parking lot. When they arrived, police found the room where the car’s possible owner was staying.

Officer Rittmanic and another officer, later identified as Tyler Bailey, 27, had a conversation with multiple people inside the room and were then attacked and shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmR2Y_0da8wwMx00
Slain Bradley officer Marlene Rittmanic

The two officers were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Rittmanic was later pronounced dead. Bailey officer underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

At the Bradley police station Thursday, flags were flown half-staff. A procession took place for the slain sergeant at 2 p.m. It left the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and ended at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Many residents came out of their homes to pay respect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradley, IL
Crime & Safety
North Manchester, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, IN
City
Rochester, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
State
Indiana State
City
Bourbonnais, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
City
North Manchester, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indiana State Police#At Large#Police Sergeant#815 932 7463
WGN Radio

UPDATE: One dead, 2 injured in McLean County Tuesday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi. Illinois State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 near mile marker 154. A preliminary investigation showed a 54-year-old man from Kalamazoo, MI. was driving Unit 1, a 2001 Silver […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy