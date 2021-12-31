ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 23% in 2021, lean hogs up 16%

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures declined Friday on profit-taking but both markets recorded yearly advances, with hogs up nearly 16% for 2021 and live cattle up 23%, the biggest rise since 2014. In the cattle market on Friday, CME February...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Wheat underpinned by recent flurry of activity on the export market. But some end-of-year profit-taking, position squaring expected with most-active contract on track for yearly gain of 21.4%. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 2-3/4 cents at $7.77 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 1 cent higher at $8.13-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 3-3/4 cents $9.95-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after Thursday's sharp decline. * Corn futures have risen 23.0% this year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support at its 20-day moving average. The contract has not closed below that key technical point since Dec. 2. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/2 cent at $5.95-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Bargain-hunting, technical buying expected in soybeans after market notched its biggest daily decline since Oct. 12 on Thursday. Gains seen limited by big crop expectations in South America. * Soybean futures have risen 1.2% this year. * Benchmark CBOT March soybeans found support overnight at their 10-day moving average. * March soybeans last traded up 2 cents at $13.40-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Friday's close, March corn is down 1 cent and March soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents with March soybean oil trading up 0.56 cent. March KC wheat is down 9 1/2 cents. Wheat prices continue to slide lower in the final week of the year and are on track for the largest percentage losses of the week in the grain sector. The forecast is favorable for increased moisture across the northwestern U.S. Plains the next two weeks, but also remains mostly dry for the southwestern Plains, where drought continues to take hold. Outside markets are mixed, including a drop in energy prices. March Dow Jones futures are up 21.00 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.34. February crude oil is down $1.72 and February gold is up $12.30.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures mixed, nearby hogs lower

Cattle futures were mixed on little news to trade on. Live cattle were trading lower with some profit-taking and traders tidying up positions to close the year. Feeder cattle gained some support on muddling corn futures. It was a quiet week for direct cash cattle trade between Christmas and the...
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

Livestock economist gives 2022 hog market outlook

IARN — A livestock economist is reviewing trends in the hog markets heading into the new year. Dr. Steve Meyer with Partners for Production Agriculture says the most recent USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report showed inventory of 74.2 million head, down four percent from last year. Meyer explains the report shows hog supplies will still be rebounding next year, and prices are good.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed slightly on Friday, with traders noting some bargain hunting after the most-active contract notched its biggest decline since mid-October on Thursday. * South American crop prospects were in focus as traders waited for early harvest results from key export competitor Brazil. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract found support at its 10-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Dec. 16. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel. * For the year, soybean futures were up 2.2%, their third straight annual gain. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $4.60 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.45 cent at 56.53 cents per lb. * March soyoil settled above its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 100-day moving averages after trading above those key technical points during the session. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains

(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst comment, adds CHICAGO to dateline) CHICAGO/SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures were set to post yearly gains, with strong demand and supply constraints in some key production areas of the globe underpinning the markets throughout 2021. Corn futures,...
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Supply and demand controlling farmland prices going into 2022

U.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Randy Dickhut of Farmers National Company tells Ag Web Dot Com that over the past year, most of the Grain Belt...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said. Corn futures dropped for a second session, despite export demand. Wheat futures...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine wheat crop estimate could rise if yields remain high -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Argentina could harvest more than the currently forecast 21.5 million tonnes of 2021/22 wheat if yields continue to come in higher than expected, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, with 89.7% of the crop harvested so far. Last week...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Soybeans, Corn, Wheat: Why Grain Markets Will Remain Strong In 2022

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Multi-year highs for soybeans, corn, and wheat in 2021. Chinese demand and the soybean-corn ratio support the oilseed. Weather is critical, but many signs point higher for the grains and oilseeds in 2022. Agricultural commodities feed the world. The United States is the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Few deliveries expected against CBOT January soy futures

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures should be light on Friday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Thursday. Estimates of CBOT January soybean deliveries ranged mostly from zero to 500 contracts, although one broker said deliveries could reach 1,000...
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cash Cattle Jump $3 to $5 Higher

Heading into Thursday, the livestock markets are hopeful for supportive export reports and all eyes are on the cash cattle market, watching how the South handles its business. There’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with a rallying cash cattle market. The cash cattle market has jumped $3.00 to $5.00 higher in the North. The South has yet to trade cattle as feedlots won’t take steady bids.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans and corn futures rise on South American weather questions

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edge up on Wednesday, as concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures rose on technical trading, as the market closely watches if weather woes in Argentina will impact the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures were up on technical buying, and wheat futures rose after a more than 2% fall in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

2021: Another roller coaster year for the livestock industry

For the cattle industry, 2021 was a roller coaster. From unpredictable prices to fighting proposals that could have a disastrous impact on producers, the industry weathered several ups and downs throughout the year. Todd Wilkinson, who operates a cow-calf and feeding operation in South Dakota, has experienced the issues firsthand....
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
