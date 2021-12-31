ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

New laws take effect across U.S. on abortion, policing, taxes

By Associated Press - Boston.com
 1 day ago

Houston Chronicle

New Texas laws taking effect today tackle property taxes, food delivery services and police funding

Texas is ringing in 2022 with 23 new laws on the books. The laws taking effect Jan. 1 include several measures concerning property taxes, one that regulates food delivery services and another that forces large counties to hold an election if they want to reduce police funding. All were passed during the 87th regular legislative session that took place from January to May.
nowdecatur.com

Nearly 300 new state laws set to take effect on January 1st

December 16, 2021 –Beginning on January 1, 2022, nearly 300 new laws will officially take effect in Illinois. The Senate Democratic Caucus outlined laws they say will affect Illinoisans across the state. SB 1682: Requires pharmacies to post a notice informing customers they can request the retail price of...
San Diego Channel

Many New California laws take effect New Years Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 770 bills into law this year, many of them impacting people's daily lives will take effect as soon as Jan. 1, 2022. -- Animal welfare: Proposition 12, approved by voters in 2018, makes metal enclosures that restrict pigs from turning around and cages that prevent hens from opening their wings illegal.
WCAX

Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws to take effect in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as part of the state budget. The budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June contained a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother’s life or physical health.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dozens of new Minnesota laws to take effect New Years Day

(St. Paul, MN) -- Several new laws passed during the 2021 special and legislative session will have their first day on the books starting January 1, 2022. The laws encompass several categories determined by the House of Representatives, including commerce, elections, environment and natural resources, family, health and human services, public safety, and transportation.
wrde.com

New Minimum Wage & Criminal Justice Laws Take Effect Across Delmarva January 1

DELMARVA - With the new year comes new laws. From minimum wage to criminal justice, bills passed earlier this year will take effect all over Delmarva. In Delaware, upcoming criminal justice laws bring new meaning to a fresh start in the new year. Starting January 1, the state's "Clean Slate" package will expand access to the expungement of certain non-violent crimes.
WRDW-TV

Many new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia

ATLANTA - Tax breaks for many Georgians, new requirements for physicians to be trained about avoiding sexual assault, and pay raises for some judges are among new legal provisions taking effect Saturday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws became effective on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some, or parts...
WMUR.com

New abortion restrictions take effect in New Hampshire Saturday

CONCORD, N.H. — New restrictions on abortion in New Hampshire will take effect with the new year. Starting Jan. 1, the medical procedure will be banned in the state after 24 weeks of pregnancy, with an exception if the mother's life or health is in danger. In addition, doctors...
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
wwno.org

Take a look at the new Louisiana laws that take effect Jan. 1

When the clock strikes midnight and Louisiana rings in the new year, dozens of new laws will take effect in the state, including a broad expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program, new polling place regulations, expanded access to maternal care in rural communities and limitations on how long prosecutors can hold people in pretrial detention without charging them for a crime.
Reuters

Abortion, vaccines and religious freedom: Top health law decisions of 2021

(Reuters) - An active year for health law, 2021 saw continued litigation over the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion and the Affordable Care Act. Here are some of the top decisions:. The U.S. Supreme Court in December left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas while a legal challenge against it proceeds, the clearest sign yet that the more conservative court, with three justices appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, may be open to weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide when it rules on a separate case involving a similar Mississippi law.
Republic Monitor

$1,000 Surprise Stimulus Check Will Arrive In Your Mail on December 31

In the last days of December, some Americans will get a $1,000 stimulus check from the federal government. Who Will Receive the $1,000 Surprise Stimulus Check?. In a recently published article in Fingerlake, to qualify for the state of Connecticut’s Back to Employment program, these citizens must have been out of work for at least six months. Through Dec. 31st, the program will be running. The initiative serves as a financial incentive for people who return to work after the pandemic’s onset.
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
