New laws take effect across U.S. on abortion, policing, taxes

Texas is ringing in 2022 with 23 new laws on the books. The laws taking effect Jan. 1 include several measures concerning property taxes, one that regulates food delivery services and another that forces large counties to hold an election if they want to reduce police funding. All were passed during the 87th regular legislative session that took place from January to May.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The 2021 legislative session was a busy one in Olympia, with a handful of new laws set to take effect at the start of 2022. The Democrat-led state Legislature approved a 7% tax on capital gains over $250,000 early in the year. While it technically takes effect at the start of 2022, it won’t officially be collected until 2023.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 770 bills into law this year, many of them impacting people’s daily lives will take effect as soon as Jan. 1, 2022. Animal welfare: Proposition 12, approved by voters in 2018, makes the use of metal enclosures that restrict pigs from turning around and cages that prevent hens from opening their wings illegal.
December 16, 2021 –Beginning on January 1, 2022, nearly 300 new laws will officially take effect in Illinois. The Senate Democratic Caucus outlined laws they say will affect Illinoisans across the state. SB 1682: Requires pharmacies to post a notice informing customers they can request the retail price of...
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 770 bills into law this year, many of them impacting people's daily lives will take effect as soon as Jan. 1, 2022. -- Animal welfare: Proposition 12, approved by voters in 2018, makes metal enclosures that restrict pigs from turning around and cages that prevent hens from opening their wings illegal.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as part of the state budget. The budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June contained a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother’s life or physical health.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients, and the state will tweak its calculations for state income taxes as more than two dozen new laws take effect Saturday with the start of the new year. Most of the new laws were passed in the regular […]
(St. Paul, MN) -- Several new laws passed during the 2021 special and legislative session will have their first day on the books starting January 1, 2022. The laws encompass several categories determined by the House of Representatives, including commerce, elections, environment and natural resources, family, health and human services, public safety, and transportation.
DELMARVA - With the new year comes new laws. From minimum wage to criminal justice, bills passed earlier this year will take effect all over Delmarva. In Delaware, upcoming criminal justice laws bring new meaning to a fresh start in the new year. Starting January 1, the state's "Clean Slate" package will expand access to the expungement of certain non-violent crimes.
The New Year has brought with it new laws that affect everything from abortion to policing and even taxes. New measures came into effect in several states at the stroke of midnight, starting with abortion, which took a sharp focus last year in light of two cases that went before the Supreme Court.
ATLANTA - Tax breaks for many Georgians, new requirements for physicians to be trained about avoiding sexual assault, and pay raises for some judges are among new legal provisions taking effect Saturday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws became effective on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some, or parts...
CONCORD, N.H. — New restrictions on abortion in New Hampshire will take effect with the new year. Starting Jan. 1, the medical procedure will be banned in the state after 24 weeks of pregnancy, with an exception if the mother's life or health is in danger. In addition, doctors...
Minimum-wage employees in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets. Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in the new year. The...
Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
When the clock strikes midnight and Louisiana rings in the new year, dozens of new laws will take effect in the state, including a broad expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program, new polling place regulations, expanded access to maternal care in rural communities and limitations on how long prosecutors can hold people in pretrial detention without charging them for a crime.
(Reuters) - An active year for health law, 2021 saw continued litigation over the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion and the Affordable Care Act. Here are some of the top decisions:. The U.S. Supreme Court in December left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas while a legal challenge against it proceeds, the clearest sign yet that the more conservative court, with three justices appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, may be open to weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide when it rules on a separate case involving a similar Mississippi law.
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — This Saturday, being the first day of the new year, 23 new laws officially go into effect in Texas. All were passed by state lawmakers in the spring during the regular 87th Legislative Session. Most of the controversial bills passed during that session, including the restrictive...
