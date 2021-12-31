ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected to sit out Week 17

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The 49ers list Garoppolo (thumb) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans. Prior reports indicating that Garoppolo suffered a fracture and Grade 3 UCL tear of his right thumb in last week's loss to Tennessee...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports Radio

Sports Doctor Details the Severity of Jimmy Garoppolo's Thumb Injury

Dr. David Chao: “Jimmy G’s thumb injury likely means it’s Trey Lance time for the 49ers. Jimmy G’s thumb injury is an ulnar collateral ligament tear with a bony avulsion. Usually that involves a splint or a cast making it very difficult to play football much less quarterback where you need your thumb to grip and throw. It’s not going to get better in the next couple of weeks. With two weeks left in the regular season, even if the 49ers make the playoffs, it is Trey Lance time at this point in time going forward for the rest of the season. The 49ers will get their look at Trey Lance, and who knows – Jimmy G may have played his final down for the San Francisco 49ers. I don’t see how he can play through this thumb injury with how a quarterback needs to grip and spin a football, so pretty clearly to me it’s Trey Lance the rest of the way for the San Francisco 49ers."
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 17 injuries: Clyde Edwards-Helaire downgraded from questionable to out; Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful

As NFL teams battle for their playoff lives with Week 17 on the horizon, the squads are also fighting the dreaded injury bug and the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping across the entire NFL. The Washington Football team has taken a major hit with that, as starting running back Antonio Gibson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's out for Sunday. The 49ers may not have Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's critical game against the Texans, as Garoppolo has been listed as doubtful with a thumb injury. The Ravens are hoping that Lamar Jackson can suit up against the Rams after missing Baltimore's last two games. The Kansas City Chiefs were hopeful Clyde Edwards-Helaire could play, but he's been downgraded to out.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
blackchronicle.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz affecting Week 17 start ’em, sit ’em calls

Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garropolo, and Carson Wentz are the big-name quarterbacks who could miss Week 17 and the fantasy championship round. Obviously, we’re at the most crucial time of the season, so their availabilities will make big impacts on Week 17 start ’em, sit ’em calls in leagues of all shapes and sizes. We have the latest COVID and injury updates below.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#Fracture#American Football
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy