49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected to sit out Week 17

Dr. David Chao: “Jimmy G’s thumb injury likely means it’s Trey Lance time for the 49ers. Jimmy G’s thumb injury is an ulnar collateral ligament tear with a bony avulsion. Usually that involves a splint or a cast making it very difficult to play football much less quarterback where you need your thumb to grip and throw. It’s not going to get better in the next couple of weeks. With two weeks left in the regular season, even if the 49ers make the playoffs, it is Trey Lance time at this point in time going forward for the rest of the season. The 49ers will get their look at Trey Lance, and who knows – Jimmy G may have played his final down for the San Francisco 49ers. I don’t see how he can play through this thumb injury with how a quarterback needs to grip and spin a football, so pretty clearly to me it’s Trey Lance the rest of the way for the San Francisco 49ers."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO