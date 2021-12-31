Denver to get several inches of snow on New Year's

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist makes their way north on Cherry Creek Trail on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Denver is expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The snow is expected to continue into New Year’s Day though only less than an inch is forecast for Saturday.

Friday’s high temperature was 35 degrees with 10 mph winds. The low temperature for Friday evening was 4 degrees.

Saturday’s high temperature will be 13 degrees, according to weather officials, with snow falling prior to 11 a.m. The low temperature for Saturday will be 3 degrees.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is requiring chains for vehicles traveling on certain roadways. Click or tap here for the latest road conditions and closures.

US 24 has a "passenger vehicle traction law" and commercial vehicle chain law in effect between Cross Creek Road and Walter Street near Battle Mountain.

A passenger vehicle traction law is also in effect for motorists traveling on Interstate 70 between exits 240-260. Passenger vehicle traction laws require passenger vehicles to have mud or snow tires or chains on their tires. Alternatively, vehicles that utilize all-wheel or 4-wheel-drive are permitted. A commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for Interstate 70 between exits 203-216.

CO-65 between Crag Crest Trail and C.60 Road is still closed for avalanche mitigation. Also, CO-133 between Marble Road and McClure Campground is closed for avalanche mitigation until Jan. 1.

Colorado Spring is expected to get some white stuff after 233 consecutive days without measurable snow. The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts 1 to 3 inches coming to the city for New Year's Eve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.