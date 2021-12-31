Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/31

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be working through Southwest Georgia for the rest of the day. These storms could contain all modes of severe weather which include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has all counties in South Georgia under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Make sure you have several ways to get alerts today as severe weather can appear at any moment. Winds will be out of the Southwest today and will be breezy even without strong thunderstorms to accompany them. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 MPH, so stay cautious.

ALBANY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO