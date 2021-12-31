Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/31

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter storm alerts are in effect for the region through Monday morning. We’ll start this article off with the “short, sweet and to the point.” However, we encourage you to read the details. This is a tricky forecast!. Short and Sweet. The chance...
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From 60s on Sunday to the first accumulating snow of the season for Maryland on Monday. As our latest weather-maker, a cold front continues, to make the punch through Maryland, expect temperatures to tumble overnight and our next disturbance to provide moisture for the first accumulating snow of the season.
A line of powerful storms will exit the region to the east around 8 PM tonight. Around the same time the Tornado Watch issuesd across the Panhandle today should expire. Heading overnight very breezy winds will usher in cold air. Northwesterly flow will have sustained readings from 20-30 mph, while gusts could reach upwards of 40 mph.
Temps Sunday struggled to get above the freezing point across the state, but we are already doing better than yesterday!. Look for clear and cold conditions this evening with lows in the upper teens. The warmup continues Monday and Tuesday with upper 40s tomorrow, upper 50s Tuesday. The nice weather...
Snow will arrive overnight as temperatures plunge towards freezing. Some parts of our area may see six inches or more of snow, and there are chances for even more of the white stuff to come out way this week. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
* Winter storm watch late tonight through Monday afternoon *. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Rain tapering by early morning gives way to one more day of notably above-average warmth and a building late-day breeze. Express forecast. Today:...
Click here to view county specific weather alerts. See latest current conditions here. TODAY: Wintry mix ending after 9 AM for most areas. Clouds through early afternoon, then clearing. Very cold and windy. Highs: middle 30s to near 40. Wind: NW 20 mph. Gusts 20-30 mph. TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Hard freeze likely Monday morning […]
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be working through Southwest Georgia for the rest of the day. These storms could contain all modes of severe weather which include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has all counties in South Georgia under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Make sure you have several ways to get alerts today as severe weather can appear at any moment. Winds will be out of the Southwest today and will be breezy even without strong thunderstorms to accompany them. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 MPH, so stay cautious.
Another day, another foggy start! Across the state visibility is somewhat low although previous dense fog advisories have been cancelled. However- still take it slow on the roads as some areas still may see morning fog. Our mild stretch of temperatures continues are still very mild out there this morning- anywhere from 46- 52 degrees.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be clear and cold for a couple of days before a lot of ups and downs in the forecast.
Sunday night will bring clear skies and a low of 5 degrees. Wind chills will range from 0 to -10 degrees.
Monday will be sunny with a high temperature of 22 degrees.
Temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees by Tuesday then drop Wednesday and Thursday as flurries arrive.
