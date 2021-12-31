EnviroMetal Announces Management Changes

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Pranav Pai started 3one4 Capital at a time when the Indian Venture Capital Industry was looking outwards, particularly the United States as a possible investment opportunity and were investing in mainly wallet companies or e-commerce or food delivery companies. Pranav thought this theme was becoming too predictable and too mainstream. Launching his first fund, he was bullish about pre-empting the trend and investing in companies which would be of extremely high value and a clear product market fit. According to Pranav, a lot of 3one4’s best companies came from the mindset of pre-empting the mainstream. Not only that, 3one4 also flipped the entire composition of round formation by diving into market research to learn about trends, model challenges and the opportunities in the country. Pranav took this step thinking of the future and made investments that provided a competitive edge to the firm and the companies. According to Pranav, the firm works in select market categories and in the intersection of adjacencies that are large, growing, and ready for unique products and services. The themes pursued are SaaS and Enterprise Automation, Direct-to-Consumer products and services, Digital Media, FinTech, and Deep Technology, with a focus on areas such as machine-driven actionable intelligence services for the enterprise, ambient intelligence technologies, EdTech, logistics and distribution, consumer products and services, and health.” 3one4 Capital has specialized in utilizing its deep access to strategic corporations and investors as well as its grounds-up proprietary sourcing engine to discover the next set of generational companies from the early stage.” The firm works with the founding teams on a deep involvement strategy and subject-matter experts as well as strategizes for productmarket fit."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO