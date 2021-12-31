Daily COVID Report | Friday, December 31, 2021

One year ago, the words Georgians had waited months to hear were finally being heard: “First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Georgia.”. December 14th was twelve months since that first small allotment of vaccine, about 6,000 doses, and the initial shots were administered, more than 6 million Georgians have received at least one dose of vaccine, nearly 5.5 million Georgians are fully vaccinated, and 1.2 Georgians have gotten booster doses.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO