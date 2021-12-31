ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Daily COVID Report | Friday, December 31, 2021

By Caleb Tapley
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In the daily COVID report EGRMC has 9 COVID patients in the hospital today. 1 EGRMC patients is sick enough to require vents. EGRMC ICU capacity is very high at 94%. These are not all COVID patients but patients with high acuity. This is concerning as the COVID numbers...

griceconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Georgia DPH Awarded $2,066,100 to Support Injury Prevention Efforts

The Georgia Department of Public Health (Georgia DPH) was awarded $2,066,100 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant funding is used to provide technical assistance and resources to partner agencies statewide, develop community support for motor vehicle safety programs, support data linkages and help evaluate program efforts.
EDUCATION
Grice Connect

EGRMC reduced visitors as Bulloch COVID numbers rise

East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) reduced visitors as we see COVID numbers increase throughout Georgia, including Bulloch and surrounding counties. The revised visitor policy allows only one visitor during visiting hours. Georgia DPH released a statement reminding citizens not to go to hospital emergency departments for COVID testing. EGRMC...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern’s Q3 Economic Monitor: ‘Economy roars back’

Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor, which reflects Q3 2021, reports that the Savannah metro area economy continued to roar back for the fourth consecutive quarter. “Nearly all major indicators of regional economic activity increased during the third quarter,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Government
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Bulloch County, GA
Health
County
Bulloch County, GA
Statesboro, GA
Coronavirus
Bulloch County, GA
Coronavirus
Statesboro, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Bulloch County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Grice Connect

DPH Urges Georgians NOT to Go to Hospital Emergency Departments for COVID Testing

To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments, unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention. Asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild symptoms should find testing sites other than hospital emergency departments. COVID-19...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#Daily Covid Report#Egrmc Icu#Ga Dph#Forest Heights Pharmacy#Mccooks Pharmacy
Grice Connect

Omicron Spread and Prevention Measures for Holiday Gatherings

COVID case numbers are increasing daily, and the Omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous variant. The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging Georgians to carefully follow COVID-19 prevention measures during holiday celebrations and gatherings to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Surveillance for COVID variants is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grice Connect

Troy Pittman named district engineer for Southeast Georgia

Georgia Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Brad Saxon is proud to announce that Troy D. Pittman, P.E. is now DOT’s District Engineer for the Southeast Georgia District. Pittman was promoted to district engineer effective December 1, taking over leadership of Georgia DOT operations in the 26 counties that comprise...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Grice Connect

Georgia approves heavy equipment operations Career Pathway

High school students in Georgia will now have access to a Career Pathway in heavy equipment operations after the State Board of Education recently approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to adopt the new courses. The pathway is composed of three courses – Industry Fundamentals and Occupational Safety,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

One Year Anniversary COVID Vaccine

One year ago, the words Georgians had waited months to hear were finally being heard: “First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Georgia.”. December 14th was twelve months since that first small allotment of vaccine, about 6,000 doses, and the initial shots were administered, more than 6 million Georgians have received at least one dose of vaccine, nearly 5.5 million Georgians are fully vaccinated, and 1.2 Georgians have gotten booster doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grice Connect

Georgia expands personal finance education for all students

Georgia is making changes to ensure all students receive more personal finance instruction they can apply to their daily lives after high school. The State Board of Education approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ proposed revisions to the current high school Economics course, which significantly expand the amount of personal finance instruction every Georgia high school student receives.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Bulloch County grown Satsumas thrills locals and tourist alike

If you have traveled down Highway 301 South recently you have seen the Satsumas farm stand near East Georgia State College Statesboro campus at 10610 Highway 301 South. The small produce stand is filled with delicious, Bulloch County grown Satsumas’ and other locally sourced products and produce. In fact, the Satsumas are grown in walking distance of the stand.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Amy Shuman Employee of the Month at EGRMC

Congratulations goes out to Amy Shuman, RN, Clinical Coordinator in the Emergency Department, for being named EGRMC’s Employee of the Month! Amy began working at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 1995. Here is an excerpt from her nomination:. “Amy is a consistently strong leader who fosters an environment...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Third case of COVID-19 variant “Omicron” detected in Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the Omicron variant in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident with no recent international travel history. The individual has mild COVID symptoms and is isolating at home. Contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts at risk of COVID-19 infection. Previously, two...
ATLANTA, GA
Grice Connect

REACH Georgia Scholars of 2022 – Making college possible

Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education hosted a signing ceremony for the 2022 Cohort of REACH Georgia scholars in November. Five eighth-grade students, most of whom will be future first-generation college students, were honored with their parents. These students, who will graduate from high school in 2026, are now part of a group of 47 local scholars who benefit from the program. Each will receive a base $10,000 scholarship. The needs-based college scholarship program is designed to ensure that the state’s academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school and complete college.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
1K+
Followers
627
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy