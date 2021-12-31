Daily COVID Report | Friday, December 31, 2021

Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education hosted a signing ceremony for the 2022 Cohort of REACH Georgia scholars in November. Five eighth-grade students, most of whom will be future first-generation college students, were honored with their parents. These students, who will graduate from high school in 2026, are now part of a group of 47 local scholars who benefit from the program. Each will receive a base $10,000 scholarship. The needs-based college scholarship program is designed to ensure that the state’s academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school and complete college.
Comments / 0