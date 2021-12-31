ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines Built a Powerhouse Personal Network

By Jason Feifer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Gaines loves people who say yes. “People who say yes to life, yes to hard work, and yes to risk, but who aren’t yes-people,” he writes in his new memoir, called No Pain, No Gaines. But he also knows how to say no, to great effect. He and his wife,...

Us Weekly

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Reveals Cable Debut Schedule

Welcome back to cable! Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their Magnolia brand to the formerly named DIY Network, the pair announced on Tuesday, December 21. “It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” Chip, 47, and Joanna, 43, said in the official press release. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
everythinglubbock.com

See how new drone show will make Lone Star NYE bigger, brighter in 2022

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — While millions have come to love the massive 10-minute firework show that makes Lone Star NYE a must-watch event in North Texas, this year’s celebration will now be bigger and brighter. Joining the 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects above Reunion Tower will be a choreographed drone...
Texas State
PBS NewsHour

How we built new traditions during the pandemic

Nearly two years in, we’re still adjusting to the ways the COVID-19 pandemic scrambled our celebrations, our happy moments, our markers of time. Dislodged from our basic routines, we sought comfort in text chains and video chats when we couldn’t embrace. Seeing family evolved into a spider web of calculated risk and careful planning — if it was possible at all. Feelings of isolation grew.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
Eater

The Most Read Eater Dallas Stories of 2021

It’s safe to say that 2021 has been a long year, with lots of ups and downs for the restaurant industry as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic. But in rounding up the most-read Eater Dallas news posts of 2021, there was one man who captured the imagination of North Texas readers. That would be the one and only Salt Bae.
Chip Gaines
glasstire.com

Christmas Comic: Santa’s Sleigher

You can see John Forse’s other comics by visiting his Glasstire author page. Some of the artist’s past comics have poked at themes of small-town living, the absurdities and contractions in the art world, Hurricane Harvey, and how Santa makes his deliveries, among many other topics. John Forse...
411mania.com

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Will Feature New Killers In the Family

The new Texas Chain Saw Massacre game will feature some new family members from Leatherface’s clan. Gun Interactive creative director Ronnie Hobbs discussed the game on the game’s official site and said that there will be other family members, including The Cook, the Hitchhiker, and other characters that are newly-created.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Biggest TV Shows of Fall 2021

Let’s stipulate right away that this list is not going to be complete. In the streaming era, where no platform willingly gives up all it knows about who’s watching its programming — and those measures that are available don’t account for every way someone can view a show — any compilation touting the “most watched” has to come with at least a few caveats. None of which is to say that the exercise of finding out which shows have the biggest audiences isn’t fun on its own — and the results of The Hollywood Reporter‘s compilation contain a few surprises. The biggest shows...
BGR.com

How to kick people off your Netflix account after you’ve shared your login

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more Netflix often seems like the gift that keeps on giving. The company’s catalog of streaming content is packed full of great movies, TV shows, and specials. Just when you think you’ve seen it all and there’s nothing noteworthy left to watch, a fresh wave of new content gives you plenty of options. Just look at all the new Netflix originals that were just released over the course of the month. Movies and TV series from other studios aren’t even on that list. It’s no wonder...
saheron.com

How they built Bexar Tonics, San Antonio’s emerging tonic syrup brand

Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney, the husband-and-wife team behind Bexar Tonics, never envisioned becoming the creators of this city’s first tonic syrup. In fact, what began as a kitchen hobby in 2016 was never intended to be sold. The couple made their own botanical cocktails using fresh herbs from...
countryliving.com

The Truth About Who Pays for the Furniture on HGTV's 'Love It or List It'

Love It or List It is a popular home design reality TV show on HGTV. Each episode showcases a beautifully decorated home. The furniture is actually just for show, though. If you’ve ever cozied up on the couch or in bed with an episode (or four) of HGTV’s beloved Love It or List It, chances are, you’ve been wowed by the decor more than a few times. And hey, it makes sense. The whole premise of the show is that hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin create such enticing homes that it’s difficult to make a decision by the end of the episode.
Outsider.com

Magnolia Network From Chip & Joanna Gaines TV Slate Revealed

The Magnolia Network, created by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is finally taking off in a huge way. The “Fixer Upper” stars had a trial run of the network on the popular streaming service Discovery+ this last year. It consists of a brand new series, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” as well as a number of other cooking, home decorating, DIY, and other wholesome series.
