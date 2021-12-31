How 'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines Built a Powerhouse Personal Network

Welcome back to cable! Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their Magnolia brand to the formerly named DIY Network, the pair announced on Tuesday, December 21. “It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” Chip, 47, and Joanna, 43, said in the official press release. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO