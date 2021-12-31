ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Make It a Game (Show) Night With ‘Holey Moley,’ ‘Press Your Luck’ & More on Hulu

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
mesabitribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for some family-friendly fare with a competitive side to it? Look no further than ABC‘s hit game shows which are streaming now on Hulu. We round up a few favorites, below. Holey...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Squid Game Creator Talks About Seasons 2, 3 On Netflix

Squid Game will likely return for Seasons 2 and 3 on Netflix. Only months have passed since Squid Game premiered on Netflix. But, despite this, the clamor for a new season of the series has already become increasingly more apparent. It appears, however, that no official word has emerged from...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Riggle
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.11 - Hip-Shaking And Booty-Quaking - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Hip-Shaking and Booty-Quaking” – Erica and Geoff decide to throw a party to prove to others and themselves that they can still have fun as a young, engaged couple. Meanwhile, Beverly assumes control of William Penn Academy as “acting principal” and presses the school faculty to put together a “Fame”-themed send-off for the senior class on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing JAN. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2021’s Winners and Losers

A tally of the year’s most-watched TV networks seems wildly incomplete in the 2020s without Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus or HBO Max in the mix. But with no real apples-to-apples way of comparing viewership on the streaming platforms to linear consumption, we’ll continue to measure them in different ways, at least for now. In the land of the linear, sports continue to save the day, helping stabilize viewership this year for at least two of the four major broadcast networks. On the flip side, COVID be damned, a year without a contentious political season left most of the...
NFL
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Your Luck#Hulu#Abc#Match Game Celebrity
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Sexy Backless Dress As She Gears Up For 2022

With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year. The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.
NBA
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Star Katey Sagal Stuns in Red Carpet Flashback Friday Snap

Katey Sagal, a star of The Conners, is like any of us. She loves to post beautiful flashback snaps of herself on social media. And in her most recent post, Sagal is looking fantastic. Her sultry snap is from the premiere of the 2016 boxing drama Bleed for This. Miles Teller portrayed Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazienza. Sagal was his mother. Martin Scorsese was one of the movie’s executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Faizon Love Clears Up Controversy About Ice Cube & "Friday" Pay

There has been a ruckus over how much actors were paid for their features in the Friday franchise and it is a conversation that was introduced by Faizon Love. The actor portrayed "Big Worm" in the classic film and while speaking with Comedy Hype, he claimed that he was only paid $2,500. The public accused Ice Cube, who produced the movie, of robbing the actors, but the Rap icon came forward to say that all participants were paid to scale.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy