Make It a Game (Show) Night With ‘Holey Moley,’ ‘Press Your Luck’ & More on Hulu

Get cozy on the couch with these must-watch shows kicking off in January, from brand-new finds to final seasons of old favorites. Tiffany Haddish loves a good party. "The best one I've ever been to was Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Gold Party after the 2020 Oscars," says the comedian, 42. "It was super dope!" Haddish is focused on a different type of gathering in Apple TV+'s comedy The Afterparty—a limited series about a murder mystery set at a high school reunion. "I love the puzzle," says Haddish, who plays the role of Detective Danner. Each episode of the series will investigate the alibi of a different character— and some will even include dance routines. "Fans can expect to be shocked," she adds. Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz and more costar with Haddish, and viewers will get the opportunity "to escape" while staying entertained. As she says, "They'll get to use their brain to figure out whodunit!"

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO