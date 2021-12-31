ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022 start time & lineup of performers!

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know the start time for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022, or at least the full lineup of performers this go-around? We’ve got a lot of good news to share within!. Let’s start things off here with the following: This is the 50th anniversary of the special! We feel like...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Karol G: 5 Things To Know About Reggaeton Star Performing On Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve

Here are 5 things to know about Colombian native and reggaeton/trap artist Karol G who will be performing at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve.’. The Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest special is steadily approaching, and one star, Karol G, is ready to take the stage! The 30-year-old stylish and sexy musician is described as a reggaeton and Latin trap artist, already getting all-star collaborations and awards under her belt. Here’s five things to know about the musician and pop star who’s making waves in the reggaeton scene.
Footwear News

Ashanti Served in Silver Boots For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots. Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles. With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with. Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season. Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179) Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50) Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)  
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
Variety

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy Talk COVID Safety at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Hollywood has all but given up on ringing in 2022. COVID’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, which has ripped through the country at a shockingly fast rate, has prompted a wave of New Year’s Eve entertainment cancellations. Fox scrapped its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” and Phish rescheduled their “New Year’s Run” concerts. Still, the annual mainstay event for the past five decades will endure: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by master-of-ceremonies veteran Ryan Seacrest and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum Liza Koshy. The ABC special is well-seasoned, with 50 years of experience hyping up the nation until the...
enstarz.com

Grammy-Nominated Singer-Songwriter KT Tunstall to Headline Musical Lineup for Times Square New Year’s Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment - the co-organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve - today announced select performance and host details for the upcoming 2022 New Year's Eve celebration, including that Grammy-nominated Singer-Songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist KT Tunstall will headline the live commercial-free webcast and TV pool feed.
wlen.com

Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

46-year-old television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal extension with MRC Live & Alternative to host and executive produce ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for years to come. 2021 will mark Seacrest’s 17th year as host and the special’s 50th anniversary. This year’s show will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
HollywoodLife

Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker Rock In The New Year With Epic ‘Dick Clark’ Performance

Is it 2022 — or 2002? It was hard to tell when Avril Lavigne took to the stage with Travis Barker to perform one of her massive hits from the early millennium. Look who is putting the “rocking” into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve! While Ryan Seacrest holds down the fort in NYC on December 31, Ciara welcomed a slew of great performers to the LA stage to celebrate saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. Among them were two of the biggest names in music from the early 2000’s and today: Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker. The duo performed Avril’s biggest hit, Sk8er Boi, decked out in their NYE best. Returning to the stage after a decade away from Rockin’ Eve, Avril brought a solid punk look for the occasion, pairing a leather dress with a black tutu and a ‘Happy New Year’ paper headband on her head! As for Travis, well, he kept it simple with black tank and beanie. Hey, at least he matched!
feelingthevibe.com

Roselyn Sanchez Hosting ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in Puerto Rico

Roselyn Sanchez is ending her successful year on a high note. The Fantasy Island star is making television history hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Puerto Rico. Roselyn will be hosting from Puerto Rico, as the city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary, according to PEOPLE. While she’s there, other hosts will be counting down from around the USA, including Ciara in Los Angeles and Billy Porter in New Orleans. Ryan Seacrest will co-host with Liza Koshy in Times Square this year.
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Made Good On Plans To Slow Down And Spend Time With Family, But He’s Back To Work Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest opened up about his career, his schedule and the viral health scare during a taping of American Idol that led to him taking a short break from his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as led the popular personality to fully reevaluate where he was with his schedule and career. The oft-busy man made good on his plans to slow down in recent weeks, even posting touching moments with his family, but he’s back to work just in time for this year’s big NYE bash.
