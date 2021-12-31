CNN New Year’s Eve 2022: Start time for Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper

Where is Brooke Baldwin during tonight’s CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast? Her absence may come as a surprise to some. Yet, if you have been watching the network’s annual broadcast for some time, then you may be familiar already with the fact that Brooke would be missing in action. After all, the news anchor announced her departure earlier this year, with her final appearance happening this past April. She said at the time that there were a number of other things she was excited to explore, though she also has levied some criticism at the network over a lack of diverse voices and being dominated by men, especially at the top-end executive level. (If you didn’t see her farewell message, you can watch it below.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO