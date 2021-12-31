ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN New Year’s Eve 2022: Start time for Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper

Cover picture for the articleAre you preparing to ring in 2022 with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN? If so, this very article is for you! We’ll break down everything that you need to know entering the big show tonight, which is probably going to be hilarious, awkward, weird, and a whole lot...

Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
New Haven Register

Andy Cohen Went on a Tipsy New Year’s Eve Rant About Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Sayonara, Sucka!’

Andy Cohen amped up his notoriously boozy New Year’s Eve special with a rant against outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. Cohen cohosted his annual Dec. 31 CNN special “Live From Times Square: New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” and while referencing the changing of the guard as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new NYC mayor, Cohen went off as his BFF Cooper tried to slow him down.
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘It’s Not Journey!': CNN Hosts Debate Band’s New Year’s Eve Show

CNN became the unlikely location for a debate about Journey on New Year's Eve. Shortly after the group's energetic performance of "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin'" in New York City's Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on rival ABC, CNN's ebullient Andy Cohen -- co-hosting his network's festivities with good pal Anderson Cooper -- appeared on camera, draped in a streamer he said was shot from Journey's stage. (CNN countered with Katy Perry from Las Vegas.)
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Anderson Cooper to Host Two Shows For CNN+, Including Parenting Program

Anderson Cooper is heading to CNN+. CNN’s 8 pm anchor will host two shows for the cable news channel’s forthcoming streaming service. CNN revealed the news during its New Year’s Eve special, which Cooper hosted alongside Andy Cohen. The streaming programs will be Parental Guidance, a new weekly show that will see Cooper consulting with experts and learning “how to navigate life as a working father and confront everyday parenting challenges from sleep schedules to screen time,” per CNN. The show, which will be available at CNN+’s launch, will also see Cooper taking questions from viewers to his experts. Cooper welcomed his son,...
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 for a Second Time

Back in the studio! Andy Cohen returned to his SiriusXM show after taking a week off as he battled a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 53-year-old Bravo star revealed on Monday's Radio Andy he'd been quarantining for 10 days after testing positive for the virus for the second time. "I...
cartermatt.com

Where is Brooke Baldwin on CNN New Year’s Eve? Did she leave CNN?

Where is Brooke Baldwin during tonight’s CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast? Her absence may come as a surprise to some. Yet, if you have been watching the network’s annual broadcast for some time, then you may be familiar already with the fact that Brooke would be missing in action. After all, the news anchor announced her departure earlier this year, with her final appearance happening this past April. She said at the time that there were a number of other things she was excited to explore, though she also has levied some criticism at the network over a lack of diverse voices and being dominated by men, especially at the top-end executive level. (If you didn’t see her farewell message, you can watch it below.)
