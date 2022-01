I love the idea of crafting a hugely influential media franchise and letting it linger in total dormancy for nearly 20 years before returning to the scene with an ax to grind. There are spoilers ahead, so if you have not yet seen The Matrix Resurrections, then I strongly urge you to make better use of the holidays. I imagine that you will fall in love with this movie at precisely the same time I did: the 20 minute mark, when it's revealed that Neo has been reinserted back into the unreality of Mega City as a videogame designer who is responsible for a trilogy of Matrix videogames that just so happen to recount the events of the original films.

