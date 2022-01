People who are eligible for a $1,000 stimulus payment must take action now. The checks will be disbursed over the next seven days, one at a time. In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, some states, including Connecticut, have instituted a stimulus program for their populations, according to a recent article in The U.S. Sun. As a result, households need to take advantage of the $1,000 stimulus payment before the year is out.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO