TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m....
Colorado mountain resorts received prodigious snowfall since last Friday, and more is forecast for every day this week, with two to three additional feet inbound for some resorts. Crested Butte received 50 inches since the storm system arrived Friday while Wolf Creek picked up 43 and Aspen Snowmass received 42...
SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others. Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle. The identity...
Ski season is officially upon us and the trails are ready to ride at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, New Hampshire:. When it comes to skiing in New England, Loon Mountain is a fan favorite! It is easily accessible and is known for it's fantastic conditions and friendly staff. I...
YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Ski Roundtop in York County is officially open for its season. While snow tubing is currently unavailable, skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes on Monday, Dec 27. This year, Roundtop is requiring face coverings in indoor settings, as well as vaccinations for indoor dining.
Located in Gaylord, Michigan, Treetops Resort is making some fun changes and upgrades for the 2021/2022 winter season. While we haven't had a ton of snow in the lower half of the state, Northern Michigan has already had its fair share of snow and will see lots more before the season comes to an end in 2022.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
For the expanse of flat prairie land that makes up the Midwest, skiing options are decent — respectable even — with a handful offering terrain and runs that rival more celebrated resorts out east or west. And as the winter months emerge, conversations surrounding masks and social distancing...
EDEN, Utah—People were stuck on ski lifts at Nordic Valley Resort for a little while today after the power was surprisingly shut off. While Nordic Valley was able to use a backup generator to get everyone down, power remained shut off until it came back on around 2:30 p.m.
Some warm weather last week kept the skiers and snowboarders at bay, but the temperatures have dropped, and there's plenty of snow on the face of West Mountain. Now that it seems as though winter is here and means it, ski season is set to begin.
Santa Claus came early to the Tahoe Sierra this season, gifting local ski resorts several feet of new snow from three storm systems that blanketed the area in a 5-day period. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported more than 9 feet of snow, with Kirkwood and Soda Springs reporting more than 6 feet of snow.
CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
Now that winter has returned, ski areas across the state are opening for outdoor winter fun, after making improvements and upgrades over the summer. One development was that Alpine Valley of White Lake Twp. was purchased by Wisconsin Resorts, which also owns the other two Oakland County ski areas — Mt. Holly of Holly and Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort of Independence Township.
CHICAGO (AP) — The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest is finally expected to arrive on the first day of the new year. The National Weather Service said the snow could start falling late Saturday morning and that as much as 9 inches (22 centimeters) of snow could fall by the end of the day.
Mount Southington is closed for the rest of the weekend to focus on snowmaking and plans to reopen again on Monday. Officials said they are focusing on snow making efforts on Saturday and Sunday. They are closed because of the rain on Saturday and the warm weather on Sunday. Mount...
Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just over five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks without snow some much needed precipitation fell across Colorado with parts of the high country measuring the storm in feet over the course of 48 hours. Much lighter amounts fell in Denver, across the foothills and the northern mountains. In Denver it was the...
MCCALL, Idaho — Winter storms ahead of Christmas weekend are allowing Idaho ski areas to open more runs, and more snow is in the forecast through the weekend. Brundage Mountain near McCall announced Thursday that the resort is now operating all six of its chairlifts, and 100% of its terrain is open.
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
