cbslocal.com

Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m....
TRUCKEE, CA
WAFB.com

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others. Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle. The identity...
WASHINGTON STATE
abc27.com

York County ski resort opens for the season

YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Ski Roundtop in York County is officially open for its season. While snow tubing is currently unavailable, skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes on Monday, Dec 27. This year, Roundtop is requiring face coverings in indoor settings, as well as vaccinations for indoor dining.
YORK COUNTY, PA
informnny.com

What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe gifted with up to 9 feet of new snow at ski areas

Santa Claus came early to the Tahoe Sierra this season, gifting local ski resorts several feet of new snow from three storm systems that blanketed the area in a 5-day period. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported more than 9 feet of snow, with Kirkwood and Soda Springs reporting more than 6 feet of snow.
SODA SPRINGS, CA
ifiberone.com

Cross country ski area near Lake Chelan now open

CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
CHELAN, WA
The Oakland Press

Michigan ski areas open for the season, including the 3 in Oakland County

Now that winter has returned, ski areas across the state are opening for outdoor winter fun, after making improvements and upgrades over the summer. One development was that Alpine Valley of White Lake Twp. was purchased by Wisconsin Resorts, which also owns the other two Oakland County ski areas — Mt. Holly of Holly and Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort of Independence Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Snow expected in Midwest as winter finally hits region

CHICAGO (AP) — The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest is finally expected to arrive on the first day of the new year. The National Weather Service said the snow could start falling late Saturday morning and that as much as 9 inches (22 centimeters) of snow could fall by the end of the day.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

5-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort in a week, more on the way

Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just over five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
COLORADO STATE
WOLF

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...

