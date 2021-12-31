ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club Ethereum NFT for $450K

By Kate Irwin
decrypt.co
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem quickly made his Bored Ape his profile picture on Twitter. The legendary Detroit rapper Eminem has aped in to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). He purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000) on Thursday night and has since made the ape his profile picture on Twitter....

decrypt.co

