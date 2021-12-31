Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:31a 1 new machine groomed 51 -...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

WAFB.com

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others. Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle. The identity...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOLF

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
informnny.com

What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Ski industry

VADITO, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz is hitting the slopes at Sipapu Ski Resort. Our state's history with skiing is among the oldest in the American west. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz shows why the ski industry is a big part of...
TRAVEL
Idaho State Journal

Pebble Creek to open upper mountain on Sunday

INKOM — Thanks to some recent snowfall, officials with Pebble Creek Ski Area say they plan to open lifts serving the upper mountain for experts only on Sunday. The ski area, located near Inkom, opened its beginner’s lift, called Aspen, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 and then closed the ski area again from Monday through Thursday.
INKOM, ID
informnny.com

West Mountain ski season starts on Christmas Eve

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some warm weather last week kept the skiers and snowboarders at bay, but the temperatures have dropped, and there’s plenty of snow on the face of West Mountain. Now that it seems as though winter is here and means it, ski season is set to begin.
QUEENSBURY, NY
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe gifted with up to 9 feet of new snow at ski areas

Santa Claus came early to the Tahoe Sierra this season, gifting local ski resorts several feet of new snow from three storm systems that blanketed the area in a 5-day period. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported more than 9 feet of snow, with Kirkwood and Soda Springs reporting more than 6 feet of snow.
SODA SPRINGS, CA
ifiberone.com

Cross country ski area near Lake Chelan now open

CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
CHELAN, WA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
SignalsAZ

Best Places to Find Snow Near Prescott This Winter

Although convenient for year-round living, Prescott’s relatively mild winters do not allow for much snow play. Thankfully, Arizona’s vast terrain is just a short drive from the quad cities and has plenty to play and explore this winter. Flagstaff. Arizona Snowbowl. Ski, shred, or sled, relax in the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
94.3 WCYY

Experience The Magical Light Display At This Newry Ski Resort

Recently, Christmas lights displays have become one of the favorite Holiday attractions of thousands of Mainers. First, there was Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden. The event started over a decade ago as a walk through event. In recent years, due to the pandemic, it became a drive through event.
NEWRY, ME
wtaq.com

Kewaunee Winter Park Welcomes Tubers

KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A popular tubing hill is open for the season in Kewaunee County. People got in the tubes and took a ride down Winter Park, west of Kewaunee. Officials at the park say there was enough snow to open the hill Tuesday, on top of the snow they made.
KEWAUNEE, WI
momtrends.com

Plan the Perfect Palisades Tahoe Family Ski Trip

I was over-due for a California ski trip. It has been seven years since I skied the West Coast and I sure did miss it. And when I think of winter in California, I think about Lake Tahoe. The lake effect brings in tons of snow to the area making it a ski/ride paradise.
PALISADES, NY

