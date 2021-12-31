ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How 'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines Built a Powerhouse Personal Network

By Jason Feifer
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Gaines loves people who say yes. “People who say yes to life, yes to hard work, and yes to risk, but who aren’t yes-people,” he writes in his new memoir, called No Pain, No Gaines. But he also knows how to say no, to great effect. He and his wife,...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Joanna Gaines Shared An Emotional Instagram Throwback

If you've turned on a TV in the last few years, there's a good chance you know who Joanna Gaines is. The mom of five — and Texas native — rose to home design and renovation fame with her show "Fixer Upper," which ran on HGTV from 2014 to 2017 and amassed more than 16 million viewers every week (via The Hollywood Reporter). After that, she went on to launch her own TV network with hubby and "Fixer Upper" co-star Chip Gaines called Magnolia Network. The channel, which launched in 2021, features a variety of DIY and food shows. Gaines' success isn't just limited to the screen: She also has stores in Waco, Texas, where she sells her own line of housewares that can also be found in Target stores across the country. She's even written a few cookbooks and a children's book.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Joanna Gaines Roller Skates Around Waco Ranch in '80s Flashback' Video

The world may be looking ahead to 2022, but Joanna Gaines is still stuck in the '80s. The Fixer Upper star took to social media over the weekend to show off one of her Christmas presents, a brand new pair of skates that had her flashing back to the 1980s as she cruised around her family's Waco, Texas ranch.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Hoda Kotb Debuts Hair Transformation, Calls It a 'Happy Accident'

Hoda Kotb is sporting a new 'do! The 57-year-old Todayhost debuted darker brunette hair on Tuesday's show, a big change from her previous light-colored locks. Although her hair looked fabulous, Kotb told her guest co-host on Hoda & Jenna, Sheinelle Jones, that the color was actually a "happy accident." The TV veteran had been preparing to see her entire family for the holidays and decided to do a keratin treatment -- a semi-permanent hair smoothing method -- but after three hours of the treatment, her hair was "fire engine orange."
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
enstarz.com

Hilary Farr Almost Died? HGTV Host Spills One Mistake Her Doctor As She Fights Secret Health Condition [Details]

"Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr recently opened up for the first time regarding her health diagnosis made by doctors, however, it didn't seem to go well back then. In a new issue released by People, the TV star admitted that back in 2012, her doctors found "a suspicious lump" after she went in for a routine mammogram. Farr decided to undergo surgery, yet, based on the lab results, the tumor was "precancerous, not malignant," which made her relieved.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Where does Hilary Farr live?

Hilary Farr’s new show is currently airing on HGTV, but where does the television host live, and how far away is this from where she’s been filming?. Tough Love with Hilary Farr premiered last night, and viewers are loving the show so far. Although we see a lot of Farr on the show, there’s some parts of her life she doesn’t reveal.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Gaines
goodhousekeeping.com

Wait, Is 'Home Town' Star Ben Napier Actually a Carpenter?

Anyone who watches Home Town on HGTV knows Ben Napier has a way with wood. And he even has his own show, Ben's Workshop, which returns for a second season on December 26, which is all about DIY wood projects. So, it makes sense that many viewers assume that Ben is the head carpenter on the two shows, but he's actually not!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce: Report

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe is generally happy to share the details of his life. He inspires people to follow their passions and encourages a love of history. However, the TV personality has gone through his share of rough times. After more than a year since his wife, Jodi, filed for divorce – the news broke that the couple’s split was finalized.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates ‘Meowy Catmass’ With New Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby sent all of her fans and followers Merry Christmas wishes, only with a feline twist. Fans of the show and those who follow Colby on Instagram likely know already that leopard print is one of Colby’s signature looks. She even has the pattern tattooed on her chest over her collarbone. So for this Christmas season, the “American Pickers” star pulled out a leopard print headpiece and outfit to wear on Christmas Day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Network#Tv Network#Target#Magnolia Network#Diy Network
SFGate

Hilary Farr Dishes Out Some 'Tough Love' on Her New Show

It seems Christmas came early for "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr, because she's just debuted her own HGTV show, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr"—and it's life-changing. In the series premiere, "Make Room for Hubby," Farr meets with newlyweds Colleen and Brian, who are having trouble fitting into Colleen's home in Haddonfield, NJ.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Joanna Gaines Reveals ‘Favorite Candy Recipes’ Ahead of Christmas

In addition to being a wizard when it comes to interior decorating, “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is also extremely talented in the kitchen. She has a number of her own cookbooks, including “Magnolia Table” and “Magnolia Bakery.” She’s incredibly talented and has a number of delicious and stunning recipes she has shared with the world.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Times Union

Bethenny Frankel's Success Starts With Time Management

“In my glamorous life of being a mogul today,” Bethenny Frankel says, “I cleaned up dog poop and steamed lotion off the carpet.”. We are talking at 6 p.m. on a Thursday. It’s been quite a day. The dog poop was the dog’s fault. The lotion was Frankel’s. She spilled it shortly after rushing to drop off her daughter at a playdate — a drop-off that was so hurried that her daughter’s hair was still wet from a shower. Frankel then had to take over a hotel reservation that someone was supposed to make for her, but they bungled it. Her wardrobe for a Home Shopping Network appearance was a mess, so she fixed that herself. After our talk, she’s filming an online video about BSTRONG, her initiative that raises money for disaster relief work. “I will have to proofread the entire post,” she says, “because it will be grammatically incorrect if I don’t.”
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Introducing Ava-Leigh: The Food Network’s Next Big Star!

As a kid, you may dream of many different things. You may want to be a doctor, a lawyer, or even the President of the United States. But, for a local 10 year old, she wants to take the culinary world by storm! And she will get her chance to do that starting on December 27th at 8 PM on the Food Network & Discovery+ for the “Kids Baking Championship,” Season 10! Ava-Leigh has been preparing for her national TV debut and she gets to have that with her “uncle” & Weekend Ambassador, Sam Sirmons, with her radio debut!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Joanna Gaines’ Christmas Present This Year Is Giving Her Major ’80s Flashback’

Christmas has already come and gone, Outsiders, if you can believe it. It’s an exciting time for kids all over the country to finally wake up and find out what Santa Claus delivered them after months and months of waiting. It is undoubtedly an exciting time. Those next few days after Christmas, though, is when even more fun takes place for the kids. This is a time when kids can try out and have fun with their new toys and gadgets. Sometimes, though, this can include the parents. Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines experienced that this week. Yes, Joanna Gaines’ Christmas present this year is giving her major ’80s flashback’.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy