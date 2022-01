Bleach is coming back for a new anime and has released the first synopsis to give fans an idea of what to expect! With Tite Kubo's original manga series now celebrating 20 years since it was first published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has been making a huge comeback to celebrate. This included Kubo himself returning to the manga for a brand new chapter, but also the anime adaptation is coming back next year in order to finally make good on its promise of bringing the final arc of Kubo's series to life. So, that means Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is finally going to be animated!

