Taking a look at three key matchups that could make the difference in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. John Boyle. The Seahawks' final home-game of the 2021 season will feature a visit from the Detroit Lions, a team that has shown some fight late in the season despite being the last winless team in the NFL with a 0-10-1 start. Of late, the Lions have won two of their last four, beating a pair of playoff contenders, Arizona and Minnesota.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO