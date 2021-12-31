ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A warning to the administration

Washington Post
E.J. Dionne Jr.’s excellent Dec. 27 op-ed warned Democrats: They must govern or lose in the 2022 congressional elections, and progressive Democrats and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) must soon find a compromise on Build Back Better legislation. However, I would add that Democrats must also ensure that federal government offices...

Wolf Administration Prepares For No Surprises Act

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. A surprise bill is an unexpected medical bill that a patient receives when they unintentionally obtain health care from a provider outside their plan’s provider network. Surprise bills can happen in emergency situations, but also in a non-emergency, when an out-of-network provider such as an anesthesiologist provides care at an in-network facility. The act will protect patients from surprise bills by requiring that emergency services are billed as in-network, without needing prior approval, and certain non-emergency services at an in-network facility provided by out-of-network providers are also covered as in-network. More information can be found at insurance.pa.gov/nosurprises or calling 1-877-881-6388.
U.S. POLITICS
Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
State
Washington State
Who Will Get the New Stimulus Checks That Are Coming Out This Jan Month, and Who Will Not? | Latest Updates

In the aftermath of COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2022 was created to aid the country’s economic recovery. In terms of cash, this bailout is one of the most costly in American history. A $40 billion scholarship fund was formed as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The payments are offered to help students meet the costs of their education, healthcare, and other essentials while pursuing their degrees.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
David Weaver
US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Last Day Of Signing Up For A Stimulus Check From IRS Is Scheduled On December 31

The third stimulus check, known as a “plus-up” stimulus check, is owed to some Americans. According to The Sun, you may be eligible for additional funds if your earnings drop significantly between 2019 and 2020. The Plus-Up Payments will be made up to and including the end of the fiscal year on December 31, 2021. You must file your 2020 tax return as soon as possible if you want to be eligible for this payment.
INCOME TAX
Shaken by the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol workers quit jobs that once made them proud

The House staffer quit after awakening one night and imagining a pack of Proud Boys amassing outside his apartment door. Another left after questioning whether strangers he encountered had helped plot the insurrection. A police officer resigned, still agitated by the frantic voices of co-workers she recalled hearing on her radio scanner that day.
POLITICS
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Office#Democrats#Republicans#Ssa
IRS reminds taxpayers that they have to report any income from crime, such as dealing drugs

The IRS doesn’t want you to forget to include income from dealing illegal drugs or stolen property on your tax forms this year. “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity,” the IRS’ website states.
INCOME TAX
Claiming Social Security at 65? You May Need to Rethink That

Monthly Social Security benefits rise if you delay when you start claiming them. It takes years for cumulative income from Social Security to catch up if you delay. The best decision depends on your personal circumstances, cash flow needs, and retirement goals. Many people begin their retirement planning by assuming...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Social Security
Politics
U.S. Politics
What To Do To Get $50,328 Social Security Checks In 2022?

Social security income, to earn it might be a challenge but do not forget that it can earn you $50328 in 2022. For the Americans to collect all of these benefits is quite unlikely, but certain things can be done for getting maximum benefits over time. Seniors collecting the social...
BUSINESS

