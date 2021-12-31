WATCH: Heupel talks missed opportunities in bowl loss

NASHVILLE — Tennessee has been on the wrong end of some officiating shenanigans before in the Music City Bowl, and it happened again in Thursday's overtime loss to Purdue. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line for the Vols in their possession in overtime, running back Jaylen Wright was stood up at the goal line by Purdue defenders Kieren Douglas and Jamari Brown as he tried to score, but kept his feet moving and was not down when he reached the football over the goal line. Head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker and everyone in the stands in orange thought it was a touchdown, but the only opinion that mattered was the official down the line who ruled Wright's forward progress had been stopped before his last-ditch reach.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO