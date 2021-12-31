ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WATCH: Heupel talks missed opportunities in bowl loss

By Wes Rucker
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the discussion of a controversial call that went Purdue's way in overtime — and there has been and will continue to be plenty of discussion on that — the fact is Tennessee's coaches and players made plenty of mistakes...

247sports.com

Sports
247Sports

247Sports

