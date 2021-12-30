ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fall to 198K vs. 208K expected

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 198K in the week ending on 25 December. Markets haven't seen much of a reaction amid holiday-thinned trading conditions. There were 198,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Financial World

US initial jobless claims drop below 200,000, showing no Omicron hit

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits tumbled below 200,000, while continuing claims dropped to the lowest since March 7, 2020, corroborating analysts’ belief that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant would less likely impact a US labor market what had been closing in on a maximum employment.
MARKETS
Pantagraph

Watch now: US jobless claims reach pandemic low

US Jobless Claims , Reach Pandemic Low . Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, Fox Business reports the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week. Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, Fox Business reports the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week. For the week ending on Dec. 25, unemployment claims were down by 198,000. For the week ending on Dec. 25, unemployment claims were down by 198,000. Continuing claims data shows those collecting jobless benefits dropped to 1.7 million. Continuing claims data shows those collecting jobless benefits dropped to 1.7 million. As the United States was seemingly emerging from the pandemic's economic despair, 10.6 million jobs were available in September. As the United States was seemingly emerging from the pandemic's economic despair, 10.6 million jobs were available in September. Nearly 11 million jobs were available in the United States in October. Prospects have dimmed as the Omicron variant quickly spreads to each corner of the country. Some believe this wave of coronavirus could have devastating effects on the U.S. economy. As the pandemic continues, 7.4 million Americans have yet to rejoin the labor force. Companies around the nation have struggled to fill positions. According to U.S. Labor Department data, there are four million more jobs than available workers to do them. According to U.S. Labor Department data, there are four million more jobs than available workers to do them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Unemployment Claims End 2021 Near Pre-Pandemic Levels Despite Omicron Surge

America’s latest weekly report on unemployment benefits shows a near return to pre-pandemic jobless claims even as the U.S. battles a surge of COVID this month due to the Omicron variant. According to Thursday’s report from the Department of Labor, 198,000 Americans filed initial claims for the week ending Dec. 25, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The Labor Department also reported on Thursday that the four-week moving average was 199,250, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week’s revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since Oct. 1969 when it was 199,250, the Labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Jobless Claims#Us Department Of Labor#Dol#Dxy
calculatedriskblog.com

Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Decrease to 198,000

In the week ending December 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 198,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 205,000 to 206,000. The 4-week moving average was 199,250, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since October 25, 1969 when it was 199,250. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 206,250 to 206,500.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Futures subdued as focus turns to weekly jobless claims

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose marginally on Thursday, as easing worries around the Omicron variant put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track to extend record-setting runs, with focus turning to a weekly jobless report to gauge the country’s economic health. The Labor Department’s weekly...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Initial Jobless Claims Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Thursday, ending the year on a positive note amid growing confidence the Omicron Covid variant won’t cause serious economic damage. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 60 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures traded...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US stocks tilt upwards after strong jobless claims data

Global stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors focused on the rising number of Omicron cases in key countries. On Wednesday, the US published the highest number of daily infections on record and analysts expect that the situation will worsen after the Christmas season. The same trend happened in the UK, where the country recorded more than 180k new cases. The worries are that the rising cases will lead to higher inflation because of the disruptions in movements. On a positive side, the new variant appears to be milder than the previous ones.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

This Week: Home prices, wholesale stockpiles, jobless claims

S&P issues its latest monthly CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index Tuesday. The Commerce Department reports its November snapshot of U.S. wholesale inventories Wednesday. The Labor Department delivers its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
KTAR News

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year. Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just...
ECONOMY
Marietta Daily Journal

US jobless claims little changed last week at still-low level

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits were little changed last week, suggesting historically low layoffs as the labor market continues to recover. Initial unemployment claims totaled 205,000 in the week ended Dec. 18, unchanged from the prior period, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists had expected 205,000 applications, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.
ECONOMY
Financial World

US initial jobless claims unchanged as economy shows resilience; inflation ticks up

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had clung on to a pre-pandemic level last week, as labor market has reportedly tightened further with consumers spending, the lifeblood of US economy accountable for roughly a 66.0 per cent of entire US economic activity, rising solidly, illustrating a cerulean comely on labor market as the economy heads to a strong finish to 2021.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Home sales, jobless claims, Social Security boost top week ahead

U.S. stocks are poised for a strong final week of 2021 as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is hovering around the 36,000 mark, while the S&P 500 is in record territory and the Nasdaq Composite is just shy of its. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES...
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

U.S. weekly jobless claims unchanged; consumer spending rises in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021. But price pressures continued to build up, with a measure of underlying inflation recording its...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U,S. labor market stable at 205K weekly jobless claims

(Kitco News) - The labor market was relatively stable last week with no material change in the number of workers applying for initial unemployment benefits. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said weekly jobless claims were unchanged at 205,000, from the previous week's revised estimate of 387,000 claims. The latest labor market data was relatively in line with consensus forecasts.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

XAU/USD retreats as US Dollar Index bounces back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
MARKETS

