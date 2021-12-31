Charlie Wernham

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There was lots of good acting in tonight’s EE, whatever you thought of the episode. Although Aaron is a hateful character, Wernham’s acting during the ‘bomb’ scene was amazing tonight IMO. Out of the Monroes, Panesars and Taylors, the Monroes are the one family I...

Xosha Roquemore joins 'Charlie In The Pandemic' cast

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Xosha Roquemore, the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' fame actor, has joined the comedy 'Charlie In The Pandemic', which is now filming in the Hamptons. According to Deadline, Roquemore joins the cat alongside Reid Scott, Jordana Brewster, Adam Pally, and Dylan Penn. Also joining would...
Maya/Darren -Hollyoaks

Can someone explain to me why this Maya wants Darren dead so much ? I feel like I’ve missed something when watching because I’m so confused ?. I was hoping we got a classic Oaks flashbacks to explain to see if it's more to the story. Maya could...
Terrible continuity in EastEnders

Greatly researched episode... NOT. However you explain it, Linda WOULD have recognised Janine. It is already one thing Mick not recognising her from the Christmas 2013 episode earlier in the year, but now Linda not putting 1+1 together that she kicked ''Judith/Janine'' out of the VIC in a showdown between Carol/Bianca and Janine in April 2014 - also, between December 2013 and April 2014, aside from Lucy Beale death, Janine would have been talk of the town.
In memory of Sez_babe 😢

A member of DS from 2007-2021. You might have noticed that Sez_babe hasn't been online since 26th March 2021. I was friends with Sarah on Twitter and she hasn't been tweeting either so I searched her name on Facebook and it turns out that she passed away last year age 32.
weta.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Linus reminds the Peanuts gang of the meaning of Christmas, in a beloved holiday classic. As Christmas approaches, Charlie Brown is depressed; he confides in Linus, who tries to cheer him. He visits Lucy's psychiatric booth, but she's no help. He tries throwing himself into the pageant, but it only makes him feel worse. Finally, he decides that they need a Christmas tree for their play -- but his selection leaves the rest of the group laughing. Then Linus reads his friends the story of the Nativity, which prompts them to work on decorating the humble tree and exclaim gleefully, "Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!"
Charlie Daniels’ ‘Grave Marker’ Defiled: ‘This Is Not OK’

Charlie Daniels‘ grave has been violated. On Thursday, December 23, Daniels’ team updated fans and revealed the unacceptable act. On what appears to be his gravestone in the photo, a “United States Uniformed Services” card belonging to a woman was glued onto his grave marker. It said that it expired on May 29 of 2020 and had an SPCO and E8 paygrade. Finally, these cards are used for identifying military members and their families. Daniels’ team blurred the sensitive information.
‘Scandalous Charlie’ Prince

Charles Prince could seem like a rather boring character on the surface; he led his own band and orchestra for the same label for 20 years. Despite his stable job, “Charlie,” as he was called, lived a very wild and unstable life outside of the phonograph labs. Prince was known for his seductive nature around the ladies, and this charm roped him into a complicated scandal starting in 1907. Most men of the sporting clubs around New York were aware of him, and of his talents, both musical and otherwise.
Remembering Charlie Tee of the Carpenter Ants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston music fans are mourning the loss of Charlie Tee.  “A very spiritual guy. A very smart guy. Incredibly caring,” said Carpenter Ants guitarist Michael Lipton.  The Charleston music community lost one of its best-known singers to COVID-19. Charlie Tee of The Carpenter Ants passed away Saturday night at the age of 68. He sang and played saxophone with the […]
Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Teddi Mellencamp Describes Rude Encounter With Ramona Singer Who Thought She Was Gina Kirschenheiter

I know I’m not the only one who rolled my eyes a little bit when Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge announced their podcast, Two T’s In A Pod. I’m just thinking, “Does the world really need another Housewives podcast right now?” But if these two are going to be dishing about their behind-the-scenes encounters with […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Describes Rude Encounter With Ramona Singer Who Thought She Was Gina Kirschenheiter appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
‘Jeopardy!’ has found their new hosts for Season 38

The “Jeopardy!” roulette wheel spins on as the game show continues to shuffle through different hosts. Season 38 of the long-running trivia show will premiere sometime in 2022 with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings at the helm as hosts. “We are delighted to let you know that Mayim...
This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Decked in everything from matching pajamas to black tie attire, some stars went all out while others kept it simple to commemorate the Christmas holiday. In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.
‘Yellowstone’: Who Is Avery?

“Yellowstone” star Tanaya Beatty surprised fans by appearing in last night’s episode, “I Want To Be Him,” as former ranch hand Avery. Fans met Avery back in Season 1, but she abruptly dropped off the show midway through Season 2. Reportedly, Beatty got involved in some major films, so she left the show for a while. But now she’s back, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
