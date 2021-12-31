ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

More than 200 Marines separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Jordan Williams, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLMDk_0da8f7Gw00

( The Hill ) – More than 200 Marines have been removed for refusing to comply with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Capt. Andrew Wood , a Marine Corps spokesperson, said in an emailed statement that 206 Marines have been separated to date for not getting vaccinated.

The new numbers come as the military ramps up discipline for service members who refuse to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the Marines announced that 103 service members had been separated for refusing to comply. Last week, that number rose to 169.

Country artists Zac Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt out of New Year’s TV special due to ‘COVID-19 safety protocols’

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Biden signed into law on Monday, stipulates that service members who are discharged for not complying with the mandate receive at least a general discharge.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated vaccinations for the military in late August, but each service is responsible for enforcing its own deadlines. The deadline for active-duty Marines to be vaccinated was Nov. 28, and the deadline for reservists to comply was Tuesday.

Overall, 95 percent of the more than 182,000 active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated, while 94 percent are fully vaccinated, Wood said in the statement. These numbers are on par with the vaccination rate from earlier this month.

Remembering the influential people who died in 2021

However, the vaccination rate for reservists increased, with at least 86 percent of reservists at least partially vaccinated and 83 percent fully inoculated.

“The Marine Corps is still tracking 1,007 approved administrative or medical exemptions,” Wood added.

However, the number of requests for religious accommodations has risen to 3,247. Of these, the service has not approved any of the 3,115 requests that it has processed.

Overall, more than 1.9 million service members have either been partially or fully vaccinated, according to data available from the Department of Defense .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Zac Brown
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Marines#National Security#Covid#Pentagon#The Marine Corps
USNI News

Keep It Separate: Why America Wants a Marine Corps

The recent article by retired Commander Norman Denny, “How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy,” offered new life to an old discussion within U.S. national security circles: Does America need a Marine Corps? Denny answers in the negative, arguing that the Army, Navy, and Air Force are capable of performing the Marine Corps’ missions, and proposes ways to execute this absorption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Marines say they're being 'crushed' over vaccine refusal: 'A political purge'

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Marines are being "crushed" by President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate as thousands face dismissal for their continued refusal to get the shot, several active-duty Marines told Fox News Digital. To date, 169 Marines have been discharged for refusing the vaccine, and thousands more face the same fate...
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
federalnewsnetwork.com

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger spent the past two years dismantling the Marine Corps the United States has known in the last three or four decades. Instead, he’s been trying to rebuild a force that is more agile, expeditionary and accepting of a new kind of Marine that brings in a higher level of talent, in order to stay ahead of near-peer competitors.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine officer who publicly demanded accountability discharged

In a Thursday Facebook post, the now former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., who publicly called for accountability from the military and political leaders who led America’s longest war, announced he had been discharged from the Marine Corps, effective Thursday. An infantry officer with deployments to Iraq and...
MILITARY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy